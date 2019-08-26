tech2 News Staff

Redmi is expected to unveil its upcoming smartphone lineup, which will include Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro, on 29 August. Ahead of the launch, some brand new leaks reveal the camera and processor specifications of the Redmi Note 8.

As per the new post shared by Xiaomi on Weibo, Redmi Note 8 will feature a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup will include a primary sensor of 48 MP, a super wide-angle sensor, a depth sensor, and a super macro lens. The smartphone will not be featuring a ToF sensor in its rear camera setup.

(Also read: OnePlus TV specs leak reveals MediaTek MT 5670 SoC, 3 GB of RAM and more)

Another recent post by Redmi on Weibo revealed that Redmi Note 8 will be powered by Snapdragon 655 processor. According to the post, the Snapdragon 665 is 11nm chip and because of its small node size, the power efficiency of the device will increase. Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing also posted on Weibo, confirming the processor.

Redmi Note 8 will be a successor of Redmi Note 7 (Review) that had a triple rear camera setup at the back with 48 MP as the primary sensor.

Redmi is also expected to launch its first smart TV on the same day. The TV is speculated to come with a 70-inch screen.



Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.