Monday, August 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi Note 8 with 48 MP camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC leaked ahead of launch

Redmi is expected to launch Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro and a smart TV on 29 August in China.


tech2 News StaffAug 26, 2019 16:12:22 IST

Redmi is expected to unveil its upcoming smartphone lineup, which will include Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro, on 29 August. Ahead of the launch, some brand new leaks reveal the camera and processor specifications of the Redmi Note 8.

As per the new post shared by Xiaomi on Weibo, Redmi Note 8 will feature a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup will include a primary sensor of 48 MP, a super wide-angle sensor, a depth sensor, and a super macro lens. The smartphone will not be featuring a ToF sensor in its rear camera setup.

(Also read: OnePlus TV specs leak reveals MediaTek MT 5670 SoC, 3 GB of RAM and more) 

Redmi Note 8 with 48 MP camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC leaked ahead of launch

Redmi Note 8 might not be having a Time-of-flight camera sensor. Image: tech2/Omkar

Another recent post by Redmi on Weibo revealed that Redmi Note 8 will be powered by Snapdragon 655 processor. According to the post, the Snapdragon 665 is 11nm chip and because of its small node size, the power efficiency of the device will increase. Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing also posted on Weibo, confirming the processor.

Redmi Note 8 might feature a quad camera setup at the back. Image: Weibo

Redmi Note 8 might feature a quad-camera setup at the back. Image: Weibo

Redmi Note 8 will be a successor of Redmi Note 7 (Review) that had a triple rear camera setup at the back with 48 MP as the primary sensor.

Redmi Note 8 is likely to come with Snapdragon 665. Image: Weibo.

Redmi Note 8 is likely to come with Snapdragon 665. Image: Weibo.

Redmi is also expected to launch its first smart TV on the same day. The TV is speculated to come with a 70-inch screen.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Redmi

Redmi Note 8 Pro sporting 64 MP camera expected to launch on 29 August reveals poster

Aug 21, 2019
Redmi Note 8 Pro sporting 64 MP camera expected to launch on 29 August reveals poster
Redmi Note 8, Redmi TV set to launch on 29 August confirms Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun

Redmi TV

Redmi Note 8, Redmi TV set to launch on 29 August confirms Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun

Aug 19, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro confirmed to come with a liquid cooling feature for gaming

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro confirmed to come with a liquid cooling feature for gaming

Aug 23, 2019
Redmi Note 8 Pro hands-on image leaked, reveals dark green colour variant

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro hands-on image leaked, reveals dark green colour variant

Aug 22, 2019
Vivo Nex 3 reportedly confirmed to launch in September, to come with 5G and 64 MP camera

Vivo Nex

Vivo Nex 3 reportedly confirmed to launch in September, to come with 5G and 64 MP camera

Aug 26, 2019
Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 get price cut up to Rs 1,000

Redmi Sale

Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 get price cut up to Rs 1,000

Aug 20, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019