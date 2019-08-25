Sunday, August 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus TV specs leak reveals MediaTek MT 5670 SoC, 3 GB of RAM and more

The Indian variant of the OnePlus TV has been funnily given a codename of ‘Dosa’


tech2 News StaffAug 25, 2019 15:41:21 IST

OnePlus has been steadily revealing the features and specifications of the upcoming OnePlus TV. While the company revealed the official name of the TV and details about the display, a few more specs have reportedly leaked out.

OnePlus TV specs leak reveals MediaTek MT 5670 SoC, 3 GB of RAM and more

OnePlus TV. Image: OnePlus.

As reported by Gizmochina, a Twitter user by the name @androidtv_rumour posted a spec sheet list of the OnePlus TV. The list reveals several details about the upcoming TV including the chipset, memory and other specs. It is codenamed ‘OnePlus_Dosa_IN’, a popular food item in India, for the Indian variant of the TV.

Based on the leaked list, the OnePlus TV is powered by a MediaTek MT5670 chipset that packs a Mali G51 GPU. There’s 3 GB of RAM and it will be running on Android TV 9. It also mentions a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. However, the tweet clarified that Android TV allows 1080p for the TV menu and the OnePlus TV will have a 4K resolution display as officially revealed by the company.

Recently, OnePlus announced that the TV will be launching in a 55-inch display size with a QLED panel. This variant will likely be joined by multiple variants of different sizes and maybe even different display panels such as OLED, as reported earlier. It had also confirmed that the TV will come with Dolby Vision but it isn’t clear whether all the variants will support it. Other features that could arrive include voice assistant support and a 4K HDR variant.

The OnePlus TV will be exclusively launching on Amazon India some time in September or later.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

OnePlus TV

After smartphones, OnePlus announces OnePlus TV coming to India in September

Aug 20, 2019
After smartphones, OnePlus announces OnePlus TV coming to India in September
OnePlus could launch a bunch of Smart TVs, including 4K HDR and OLED models, in September: Report

OnePlus TV

OnePlus could launch a bunch of Smart TVs, including 4K HDR and OLED models, in September: Report

Aug 12, 2019
OnePlus TV to come with a 55-inch QLED panel, activates 'Notify Me' page on Amazon

OnePlus TV

OnePlus TV to come with a 55-inch QLED panel, activates 'Notify Me' page on Amazon

Aug 23, 2019
OnePlus confirms its first smart TV will be called OnePlus TV; reveals logo

OnePlus

OnePlus confirms its first smart TV will be called OnePlus TV; reveals logo

Aug 14, 2019
OnePlus device with a circular camera housing reportedly leaked in sketches

OnePlus

OnePlus device with a circular camera housing reportedly leaked in sketches

Aug 23, 2019
If you've been eyeing the OnePlus 7 & 7 Pro, it's the best time to buy one

If you've been eyeing the OnePlus 7 & 7 Pro, it's the best time to buy one

Aug 12, 2019

science

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Aug 19, 2019