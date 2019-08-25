tech2 News Staff

OnePlus has been steadily revealing the features and specifications of the upcoming OnePlus TV. While the company revealed the official name of the TV and details about the display, a few more specs have reportedly leaked out.

As reported by Gizmochina, a Twitter user by the name @androidtv_rumour posted a spec sheet list of the OnePlus TV. The list reveals several details about the upcoming TV including the chipset, memory and other specs. It is codenamed ‘OnePlus_Dosa_IN’, a popular food item in India, for the Indian variant of the TV.

More info on the @OnePlus TV "OnePlus_Dosa_IN" I talked about yesterday. It's using a Mediatek MT5670 (no info found on it, so far) with a good Mali-G51 MP3 GPU. And of course, #AndroidTV 9. ATV only allows 1080p for the TV menus, don't worry TV is 4K for compatible content. pic.twitter.com/RuS8TgYBJF — Android TV Rumors (@androidtv_rumor) 23 August 2019

Based on the leaked list, the OnePlus TV is powered by a MediaTek MT5670 chipset that packs a Mali G51 GPU. There’s 3 GB of RAM and it will be running on Android TV 9. It also mentions a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. However, the tweet clarified that Android TV allows 1080p for the TV menu and the OnePlus TV will have a 4K resolution display as officially revealed by the company.

Recently, OnePlus announced that the TV will be launching in a 55-inch display size with a QLED panel. This variant will likely be joined by multiple variants of different sizes and maybe even different display panels such as OLED, as reported earlier. It had also confirmed that the TV will come with Dolby Vision but it isn’t clear whether all the variants will support it. Other features that could arrive include voice assistant support and a 4K HDR variant.

The OnePlus TV will be exclusively launching on Amazon India some time in September or later.

