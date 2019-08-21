tech2 News Staff

The Xiaomi Mi A3 launch is currently underway in India, but news about its other devices is also coming in fast. Just yesterday, we had come across reports hinting at a Redmi TV launch on 29 August. Now, a poster reveals that the Redmi Note 8 Pro could also be launching on 29 August.

When Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun posted a teaser of the Redmi TV on his Weibo account, a commentator responded with the question about whether the company was planning to get Note 8 also on the same date. Jun responded with a thumbs-up emoji. Just a day later, we now have a poster which confirms the Redmi Note 8 Pro launch date.

The poster spotted by GizmoChina, reveals the rear side of the upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro, in what appears like an aqua green colour. You see a vertical strip in the centre with three cameras, one of which is speculated to be the 64 MP primary cameras, that Xiaomi had recently shown off. There is another smaller vertical strip beside the three-camera module, which shows an LED flash unit and another camera. The Redmi Note 8 Pro could be coming with four rear cameras. There are no details regarding the exact megapixel count of the other cameras. One can also spot a physical fingerprint scanner just below the three-camera module.

According to the report, Jun calls the Redmi Note 8 Pro a 'four shot small diamond,' which is a clear give-away of the quad-camera setup on the back.

It is expected that this smartphone might come with MediaTek Helio G90T processor as we heard that Redmi will be launching a gaming smartphone soon. A Redmi gaming smartphone was confirmed when Xiaomi India head Manu Jian tweeted about the same.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has confirmed the launch on the Redmi TV which is expected to have a 70-inch screen, on 29 August. Jun shared a Weibo post which shows a glimpse of the marketing material with the caption, "Redmi Red Rice TV is a 70-inch giant screen, it is amazing! Released on August 29."

