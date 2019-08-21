Wednesday, August 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi Note 8 Pro sporting 64 MP camera expected to launch on 29 August reveals poster

You see a vertical strip in the centre with three cameras, one of which is speculated to be the 64 MP primary cameras


tech2 News StaffAug 21, 2019 12:29:46 IST

The Xiaomi Mi A3 launch is currently underway in India, but news about its other devices is also coming in fast. Just yesterday, we had come across reports hinting at a Redmi TV launch on 29 August. Now, a poster reveals that the Redmi Note 8 Pro could also be launching on 29 August.

When Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun posted a teaser of the Redmi TV on his Weibo account, a commentator responded with the question about whether the company was planning to get Note 8 also on the same date. Jun responded with a thumbs-up emoji. Just a day later, we now have a poster which confirms the Redmi Note 8 Pro launch date. 

Redmi Note 8 Pro sporting 64 MP camera expected to launch on 29 August reveals poster

Redmi Note 8 Pro poster. Image: Redmi

The poster spotted by GizmoChina, reveals the rear side of the upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro, in what appears like an aqua green colour. You see a vertical strip in the centre with three cameras, one of which is speculated to be the 64 MP primary cameras, that Xiaomi had recently shown off. There is another smaller vertical strip beside the three-camera module, which shows an LED flash unit and another camera. The Redmi Note 8 Pro could be coming with four rear cameras. There are no details regarding the exact megapixel count of the other cameras. One can also spot a physical fingerprint scanner just below the three-camera module.

According to the report, Jun calls the Redmi Note 8 Pro a 'four shot small diamond,' which is a clear give-away of the quad-camera setup on the back.

Redmi Note 8 Pro poster. Image: Weibo/Lei Jun

Redmi Note 8 Pro poster. Image: Weibo/Lei Jun

It is expected that this smartphone might come with MediaTek Helio G90T processor as we heard that Redmi will be launching a gaming smartphone soon. A Redmi gaming smartphone was confirmed when Xiaomi India head Manu Jian tweeted about the same.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has confirmed the launch on the Redmi TV which is expected to have a 70-inch screen, on 29 August. Jun shared a Weibo post which shows a glimpse of the marketing material with the caption, "Redmi Red Rice TV is a 70-inch giant screen, it is amazing! Released on August 29."

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Redmi TV

Redmi Note 8, Redmi TV set to launch on 29 August confirms Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun

Aug 19, 2019
Redmi Note 8, Redmi TV set to launch on 29 August confirms Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun
Xiaomi shows off 64 MP Samsung GW1 sensor to be seen in upcoming Redmi phone in 2019

Xiaomi

Xiaomi shows off 64 MP Samsung GW1 sensor to be seen in upcoming Redmi phone in 2019

Aug 07, 2019
Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 get price cut up to Rs 1,000

Redmi Sale

Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 get price cut up to Rs 1,000

Aug 20, 2019
Xiaomi Independence Sale 2019: Best deals on Redmi Note 7s, Redmi Y3, Mi A2, more

Xiaomi Independence Sale 2019

Xiaomi Independence Sale 2019: Best deals on Redmi Note 7s, Redmi Y3, Mi A2, more

Aug 11, 2019
Realme 5 could be the smartphone with 64 MP quad camera, hints company CEO

Realme 5

Realme 5 could be the smartphone with 64 MP quad camera, hints company CEO

Aug 07, 2019
Vivo rumoured to launch another device in its Z-series lineup in India next month

Vivo

Vivo rumoured to launch another device in its Z-series lineup in India next month

Aug 21, 2019

science

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Aug 19, 2019