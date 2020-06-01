Monday, June 01, 2020Back to
Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual get another price hike of up to Rs 500

Redmi Note 8 has received a price hike of Rs 500 and is selling at a starting price of Rs 11,999.


tech2 News StaffJun 01, 2020 14:46:37 IST

In April this year, with GST rates hiked in India, Xiaomi had to increase the prices of its smartphones including Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, and Redmi 8A Dual. Now, months later, these smartphones' prices have been hiked once again.

Redmi Note 8

After the previous price hike, Redmi Note 8 (Review) 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant was selling at Rs 11,499; it has now increased to Rs 11,999. The 6 GB RAM+ 128 GB storage variant has also got a price hike of Rs 500 and will now sell at Rs 14,499.

(Also read: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8 Plus, and other models' prices increased up to Rs 5,900 due to GST hike)

Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual get another price hike of up to Rs 500

The Redmi Note. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey

The new price is now reflecting on Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi 8

Redmi 8 (Review) was launched in India at a price of Rs 8,999. Xiaomi had previously hiked its price by Rs 300 bringing the price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant to Rs 9,299. After the latest price revision, this variant will now sell at Rs 9,499, up by Rs 200.

Redmi 8

Redmi 8

This price is now reflecting on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi 8A Dual

Redmi 8A Dual was earlier priced at Rs 7,999 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage) and the base model was priced at Rs 7,299 ( 2 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage). The base model has received a price hike of Rs 300, whereas the higher storage variant was selling at the previous price only. Now, after the latest price revision, the base model is selling at Rs 7,499, up by Rs 200 and the price for other variant remains unchanged.

Redmi 8A Dual

Redmi 8A Dual

The revised pricing is now reflecting on Mi.com and Amazon.

Smartphone makers like Samsung, Realme, and Apple also had to give a price hike after the GST increase in the country.

