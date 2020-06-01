tech2 News Staff

In April this year, with GST rates hiked in India, Xiaomi had to increase the prices of its smartphones including Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, and Redmi 8A Dual. Now, months later, these smartphones' prices have been hiked once again.

Redmi Note 8

After the previous price hike, Redmi Note 8 (Review) 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant was selling at Rs 11,499; it has now increased to Rs 11,999. The 6 GB RAM+ 128 GB storage variant has also got a price hike of Rs 500 and will now sell at Rs 14,499.

The new price is now reflecting on Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi 8

Redmi 8 (Review) was launched in India at a price of Rs 8,999. Xiaomi had previously hiked its price by Rs 300 bringing the price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant to Rs 9,299. After the latest price revision, this variant will now sell at Rs 9,499, up by Rs 200.

This price is now reflecting on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi 8A Dual

Redmi 8A Dual was earlier priced at Rs 7,999 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage) and the base model was priced at Rs 7,299 ( 2 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage). The base model has received a price hike of Rs 300, whereas the higher storage variant was selling at the previous price only. Now, after the latest price revision, the base model is selling at Rs 7,499, up by Rs 200 and the price for other variant remains unchanged.

The revised pricing is now reflecting on Mi.com and Amazon.

Smartphone makers like Samsung, Realme, and Apple also had to give a price hike after the GST increase in the country.