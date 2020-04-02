Thursday, April 02, 2020Back to
Oppo Reno3 Pro, Reno2, A9 2020 and other phones' prices increased in India due to GST rate hike

After the GST effect, the price of Oppo F15 is increased by Rs 2,000 and is selling at Rs 21,990.


tech2 News StaffApr 02, 2020 14:34:27 IST

GST rate hike on smartphones was announced last month and starting 1 April, the revised prices have come into effect. Brands like Apple, Realme, Xiaomi, and Poco announced an increase in prices of its handsets on Wednesday. Oppo has now also shared the change in prices for its smartphone.

After the GST hike, Oppo Reno3 Pro that was launched recently at a starting price of Rs 29,990 (8 GB RAM +128 GB storage) will now sell at a price of Rs 31,990. Another smartphone that has got a price hike is Oppo Reno2 (Review). It was previously priced at Rs 36,990 and now it will cost you Rs 38,990, up by Rs 2,000.

(Also read: Xiaomi, Realme, Redmi, Poco phones' prices increased after GST rate hike in India

Oppo Reno3 Pro, Reno2, A9 2020 and other phones prices increased in India due to GST rate hike

Oppo Reno3 Pro

Oppo Reno2 Z will now start selling at Rs 27, 490, up from Rs 25,990 whereas Oppo Reno2 F will now cost you Rs 23,490, up by Rs 1,500.

In addition to these, Oppo A1 K price has also increased by Rs 500 and it will now cost you Rs 7,990. Oppo A5s will now sell at a starting price of Rs 8,990, up by Rs 500. It 3 GB and 4 GB RAM variants will cost you Rs 9,990 and 11,990 respectively, both up by Rs 10,990.

(Also read: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8 Plus, and other models' prices increased up to Rs 5,900 due to GST hike)

After the price hike, Oppo A9 2020 will cost you Rs 15,990 for 4 GB RAM variant and 8 GB RAM variant will cost you Rs 19,499, both up by Rs 1,000. Oppo A5 2020 was earlier priced at Rs 11,490 which is now selling at Rs 12,490. Prices of all three storage variants of Oppo A5 2020 is increased by Rs 1,000.

Apart from these, the price of Oppo K1 (Review) has also spiked by Rs 1,000 and will now cost you Rs 15,990. .

These revised prices are now reflecting on Flipkart and since Amazon is not taking orders for anything other than essential goods, the website doesn't show any price right now.

