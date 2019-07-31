Wednesday, July 31, 2019Back to
Xiaomi to soon unveil a gaming smartphone with newly launched MediaTek Helio G90T chipset

Xiaomi didn't mention anything about which phone is likely going to get this new MediaTek chipset.


tech2 News StaffJul 31, 2019 10:01:46 IST

Xiaomi recently unveiled its flagship Redmi K20-series in India with high-performance specs such as Snapdragon 855 and RAM variants up to 12 GB. Now the company is looking to launch a device which is focused on gaming.

MediaTek G90.

The Xiaomi-backed Black Shark 2 gaming phone is already selling in India but it now appears as though the company is going to make gaming-centric smartphone in-house. Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain tweeted out "Super excited: all-new @MediaTek #Helio #G90 & #G90T were launched today! These are amazing #gaming chipsets - Cortex A76 CPU, Mali G76 GPU & Antutu > 220K. We'll launch a phone with the incredible, high-performance G90T. Get ready for ultimate gaming!"

Chipmaker MediaTek announced Helio G90 and G90T which have been made keeping gamers in mind. Both chipsets have MediaTek's HyperEngine game technology which the company says will deliver enhanced gaming performance. The chipset has been targeted to compete with the recently launched Snapdragon 730 and 730G chipsets and MediaTek claims that the HyperEngine game technology can offer up to 50 per cent faster response when compared to other chipsets.

The G90 has an octa-core CPU which includes Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.05GHz. The G90T has support for 90Hz displays, 10 GB RAM, and 64 MP camera support.

Manu Kumar didn't mention anything about which phone is likely going to get this new MediaTek chipset but speculation is that it will be the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

