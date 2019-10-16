tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi launched quite a handful of smartphones including Redmi 8 (first impressions), Redmi 8A in just the past few weeks. Now here's another one from Redmi. It is set to launch the successor of one of its bestseller smartphone Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) — Redmi Note 8 Pro and Note 8.

The smartphones made their debut in China back in August.

These upcoming smartphones will feature a 64 MP quad-camera setup at the back. Redmi Note 8 launch event has been teased on Amazon and Mi.com so it is being expected that the smartphones will be available for purchase on both of these websites.

Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro: How to watch the event live

The launch event of Redmi Note 8 Pro will begin at 12 pm IST today. You can watch the live on the company's official YouTube Page. The live stream can also be seen on the Amazon page and Mi.com. The livestream video is embedded below.



Redmi Note 8 Pro China specifications

The highlighting feature for the Redmi Note 8 Pro has to be the new 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that is part of a quad-camera array on the smartphone. The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and has an FHD+ resolution. The phone harbours a teardrop-notch on the top and a very small chin on the bottom of the device.

Talking now about the optics on the phone, the Note 8 Pro happens to have a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary lens along with an 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro lens. The phone also has a 4,500 mAh battery which comes equipped with 18 W fast charging capabilities. The phone comes in Black, Green, and White colour options.

Redmi Note 8 China specifications

The Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPLS LCD panel with a teardrop notch on the front and a minuscule chin at the bottom. The phone uses the Snapdragon 665 chipset to power the device and it has RAM options starting from 4 GB going up to 6 GB with storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB.

Camera-wise, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor as its primary lens supported by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens + 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP dedicated macro lens. Apart from that, the phone has a 4,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging support along with a Type-C port for connectivity and a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.