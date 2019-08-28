Wednesday, August 28, 2019Back to
Redmi Note 7 Pro number one selling smartphone of 2019 in 10K plus segment: IDC

Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm and has a starting price of Rs 13,999.


tech2 News StaffAug 28, 2019 12:09:53 IST

Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) featuring 48 MP camera, debuted in India a few months back. Now as per market intelligence firm International Data Corporation (IDC), this smartphone has emerged as the number one selling smartphone of 2019 in the 10K+ segment. Xiaomi Global VP, Manu Jain mentioned in a tweet.

It is available in three storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB priced at Rs 13,999, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB priced at Rs 14,999 and 6 GB RAM + 128 priced at Rs 16,999 GB storage variant. Redmi Note 7 Pro comes in three colour variants — Neptune Blue, Nebula Red and Space Black.

Redmi Note 7 Pro comes in three colour variants — Neptune Blue, Nebula Red and Space Black. Image: Tech2

Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications and features

Coming now to the specifications, the phone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm.

In the optics department, the phone comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor.

A 3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port, IR blaster are present, and you get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back. Also, for the first time, a smartphone from the Redmi series will feature a USB-C port.

The phone features a 4,000 mAh battery offering 20 percent longer standby time than before, and it supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

