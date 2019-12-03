tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi K30 in China on 10 December. Prior to the launch, there have been several rumours regarding the smartphone. Now the company has teased a poster that has confirmed several specifications of the device including its processor.

As per a poster teased by the company on Weibo, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset.

The smartphone will feature a quad rear camera setup placed in a vertical module. This module is surrounded by a circular ring. In terms of colour, the poster shows off a purple variant. The company had also confirmed earlier that Redmi K30 will sport a dual punch-hole display.

Redmi K30 expected specifications

Recently, live images of the phone were leaked that gave us a glimpse of the kind of specs the phone could carry. In the leaked images, we can see the 'Display Settings' of the phone, which reveals that the Redmi K30 is likely to come with a 6.6-inch display that has an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. In terms of processing power, the images reveal that the smartphone might have Qualcomm's Adreno 618 GPU, but it does not reveal the processor. It is being speculated that Redmi K30 might be powered by a Snapdragon 700 series 5G chipset. The images also suggested that the Redmi K30 will also come with a 120 Hz display.

As reported by Droidshout, Redmi K30 is expected to come bundled with a 30 W fast charger. As per previous reports, the smartphone might feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of camera, Redmi K30 is likely to come with a Sony IMX686 image sensor.



