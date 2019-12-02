Monday, December 02, 2019Back to
Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi to bundle truly-wireless earphones with their flagship phones in 2020: Report

As of now, Xiaomi does not even offer wired earphones with its smartphones — flagship or otherwise.


tech2 News StaffDec 02, 2019 15:51:00 IST

Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi will reportedly bundle truly-wireless earphones with its flagship smartphones in 2020.

While this news has floated ahead of iPhone launches for a few years, Apple has continued to offer its wired EarPods in the box and has sold its AirPods separately.

This was first reported by DigiTimes, which claims that "smartphone vendors including Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi are looking to bundle their new models with TWS earbuds next year." TWS stands for truly-wireless stereo. The TWS by Samsung and Apple include AirPods and Galaxy Buds.

Apple AirPods. Image: Apple

It is a little hard to believe that Apple will bundle the AirPods with its smartphones. The first generation of AirPods is still quite expensive and retails at around Rs 12,000 in India. It's unlikely that Apple would bundle these with the iPhones unless it chooses to raise the price for the 2020 iPhones. The other imaginable scenario is that Apple may give buyers an option to bundle the AirPods with the 2020 iPhones, with some discount on the usual retail price on the TWS earphones.

Also, if true, we would only imagine the AirPods bundle to be offered with the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Notably, DigiTimes does not have a very neat track record when it comes to Apple leaks, so this information ought to be taken with a pinch of salt.

It is also interesting to note that, as of now, Xiaomi does not even offer wired earphones with its smartphones. So, it will be quite a jump for Xiaomi to go from not offering any earphones at all to bundling TWS earphones with its smartphones.

