Thursday, May 21, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme Buds Air Neo to launch along side Realme TV and smartwatch on 25 May

The Realme Buds Air Neo will be launched in green, red and white colour options.


tech2 News StaffMay 21, 2020 15:35:59 IST

Realme is all set to host a launch event in India on 25 May. The company has confirmed that it will unveil its first smart TV and a smartwatch at the event. In addition to these two products, Realme India CEO has now announced that the company will also launch its true wireless earbuds called Realme Buds Air Neo on 25 May.

As per a tweet by Madhav Sheth, the earbuds will come in three colour options that include green, red and white. These earbuds are expected to be the successor of Realme Buds Air that debuted last year at a starting price of Rs 3,999.

Realme Buds Air Neo to launch along side Realme TV and smartwatch on 25 May

Realme Buds Air Neo

The tweet doesn't reveal much about the earbuds except for its colour and launch date.


This week, the company has also revealed that the new TV that will debut at the event has a bezel-less design and will offer Chroma Boost Picture Engine for picture processing and up to 400 nits of brightness.

Realme TV will also feature a four-speaker system with an output of 24W and an assist for Dolby Audio. It will be powered by a 64-bit MediaTek processor, which comes with a Cortex A53 CPU and Mali-470 GP3 GPU.

The Realme smartwatch will sport a 1.4-inch large colour touchscreen and a button on the right. As pconfirmed by the company, the body of the watch will be black in colour, and straps of the watch will be available in three colour options - blue, red, and green.

The smartwatch will come with "intelligent" activity tracker that will be compatible with 14 sports modes including cricket, yoga, table tennis, basketball, football, badminton, aerobic, elliptical and spinning.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme smartwatch

Realme Watch colour options, screen size, other features revealed by company ahead of 25 May launch

May 20, 2020
Realme Watch colour options, screen size, other features revealed by company ahead of 25 May launch
Realme TV to be powered by 64-bit MediaTek SoC, company confirms ahead of launch on 25 March

Realme TV

Realme TV to be powered by 64-bit MediaTek SoC, company confirms ahead of launch on 25 March

May 19, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020