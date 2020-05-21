tech2 News Staff

Realme is all set to host a launch event in India on 25 May. The company has confirmed that it will unveil its first smart TV and a smartwatch at the event. In addition to these two products, Realme India CEO has now announced that the company will also launch its true wireless earbuds called Realme Buds Air Neo on 25 May.

As per a tweet by Madhav Sheth, the earbuds will come in three colour options that include green, red and white. These earbuds are expected to be the successor of Realme Buds Air that debuted last year at a starting price of Rs 3,999.

The tweet doesn't reveal much about the earbuds except for its colour and launch date.

We have achieved the 1 Million Units milestone for smart audio AIoT products. And now with the #realmeBudsAirNeo we are planning to bring a lifestyle change for the youth of today. Watch the unveiling at 12:30PM, 25th May.-#TrueWireless #RealChoice pic.twitter.com/p8eFnaOZBr — Madhav @Office in action (@MadhavSheth1) May 21, 2020



This week, the company has also revealed that the new TV that will debut at the event has a bezel-less design and will offer Chroma Boost Picture Engine for picture processing and up to 400 nits of brightness.

Realme TV will also feature a four-speaker system with an output of 24W and an assist for Dolby Audio. It will be powered by a 64-bit MediaTek processor, which comes with a Cortex A53 CPU and Mali-470 GP3 GPU.

The Realme smartwatch will sport a 1.4-inch large colour touchscreen and a button on the right. As pconfirmed by the company, the body of the watch will be black in colour, and straps of the watch will be available in three colour options - blue, red, and green.

The smartwatch will come with "intelligent" activity tracker that will be compatible with 14 sports modes including cricket, yoga, table tennis, basketball, football, badminton, aerobic, elliptical and spinning.