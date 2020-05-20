FP Trending

Realme is scheduled to launch its first smartwatch and Smart TV in India on 25 May at 12.30 pm IST. The company has teased a few details about the Realme smartwatch on its website.

As per images shared by Realme, its smartwatch looks quite similar to that of Apple Watch. The device sports a 1.4-inch large colour touchscreen and a button on the right. The body of the watch is black in colour, and straps of the watch will be available in three colour options - blue, red, and green.

When launched, Realme smartwatch will come with a Classic Strap. However, the Realme website has hinted that a 'Fashion Strap' will also be made available soon.

The smartwatch is expected to come with personalised watch faces. The Realme website shows the battery level, heart rate, step count, calorie count, temperature, and the usual time, date and day.

As per the Realme website, the smartwatch will come with "intelligent" activity tracker that will be compatible with 14 sports modes including cricket, yoga, table tennis, basketball, football, badminton, aerobic, elliptical and spinning.

Realme smartwatch will come with a 24/7 health assistant that will track heart rate in real-time. It also has blood oxygen level monitor. The device will also have smart notifications and will show incoming calls that can be accepted or rejected through it.

It will also inform about notification on WhatsApp, Facebook, Facebook Messanger, Twitter, Gmail, SMS, Instagram, and others. The smartwatch will also give reminders for drinking water.

The device will be compatible with the Realme Link app which is currently available only on Android and can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

Meanwhile, Realme TV will sport a bezel-less design and will feature a four-speaker system with an output of 24W and an assist for Dolby Audio.