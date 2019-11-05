tech2 News Staff

The 64 MP camera smartphone — Realme X2 Pro was launched in China and Europe last month. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 855+ chipset and comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate display. These two specifications are also available in the recently launched OnePlus 7T Pro (Review).

The smartphone is now available for pre-order in Europe. As for the pricing, the smartphone is priced at €399 for 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, €449 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and €499 for 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant.

Realme X2 Pro has not yet made its way to India but as per the Realme India head, Madhav Sheth, the smartphone will be unveiled in India on 20 November.

Both #realmeX2Pro & #realmeXT730G were trending on Twitter yesterday! Amazed to see the excitement for both. Thank u guys! Based on ur wish, I will launch #realmeX2Pro on 20th Nov. RT to show ur excitement using #realmeX2Pro, if u want to be invited to our biggest launch ever. pic.twitter.com/6neRLTnu9d — Madhav '5'Quad (@MadhavSheth1) October 16, 2019

Realme X2 Pro specifications

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) Super AMOLED display that comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone sports a waterdrop notch display and a 90Hz refresh rate, which is the same as recently launched OnePlus 7T Pro (Review). The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor and an Adreno 640 GPU.

In the camera department, Realme X2 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto lens, 8 MP super wide-angle lens, and a macro lens. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera for selfies.

Realme X2Pro houses a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging.

