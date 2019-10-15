tech2 News Staff

Realme X2 Pro will go official in China and Europe today. The smartphone will be launched in India sometime in December, as confirmed by the Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth. He also gave out a couple of specifications about the phone including the camera, display, chipset and storage details.

We know that smartphone will sport a 64 MP quad camera on the back, just like the other phones of the X- series, that include Realme XT (Review).

Realme X2 Pro: How to watch the event live

The China launch event will begin at 1.00 pm IST today. You can watch the live stream of the event on the company's YouTube page.



Apart from China, the smartphone will also be launched in Europe today itself. Viewers can also catch live updates of the event by visiting the Realme Europe website. As per a Weibo post, the event will also be live streamed on some Chinese websites like iQiyi, bilibili, and tiger teeth. You can also watch the event live by clicking at the link below.

Realme X2 Pro: Expected specifications

India Realme Head Madhav Sheth revealed that Realme X2 Pro will have a quad-camera setup with 64 MP as the primary sensor. Apart from that, he also confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ chipset and will feature a 90 Hz display refresh rate. It is likely to come up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

As per an image shared image by Sheth on Twitter, the smartphone might come in a Blue colour variant.