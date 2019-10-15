Tuesday, October 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme X2 Pro to launch in China, Europe today at 1 pm IST: How to watch it live

The upcoming Realme X2 Pro is likely to powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset.


tech2 News StaffOct 15, 2019 09:45:35 IST

Realme X2 Pro will go official in China and Europe today. The smartphone will be launched in India sometime in December, as confirmed by the Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth. He also gave out a couple of specifications about the phone including the camera, display, chipset and storage details.

We know that smartphone will sport a 64 MP quad camera on the back, just like the other phones of the X- series, that include Realme XT (Review).

Realme X2 Pro to launch in China, Europe today at 1 pm IST: How to watch it live

Realme X2 Pro will feature a 64 MP quad camera setup at the back. Image: Twitter/MadhavSheth

Realme X2 Pro: How to watch the event live

The China launch event will begin at 1.00 pm IST today. You can watch the live stream of the event on the company's YouTube page.

Apart from China, the smartphone will also be launched in Europe today itself. Viewers can also catch live updates of the event by visiting the Realme Europe website. As per a Weibo post, the event will also be live streamed on some Chinese websites like iQiyi, bilibili, and tiger teeth. You can also watch the event live by clicking at the link below.

Realme X2 Pro: Expected specifications

India Realme Head Madhav Sheth revealed that Realme X2 Pro will have a quad-camera setup with 64 MP as the primary sensor. Apart from that, he also confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ chipset and will feature a 90 Hz display refresh rate. It is likely to come up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

As per an image shared image by Sheth on Twitter, the smartphone might come in a Blue colour variant.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro confirmed to come with 12 GB RAM, 256 GB UFS 3.0 storage

Oct 10, 2019
Realme X2 Pro confirmed to come with 12 GB RAM, 256 GB UFS 3.0 storage
Realme to launch Realme X2 Pro with 64 MP camera, sometime in December this year

Realme X2 Pro

Realme to launch Realme X2 Pro with 64 MP camera, sometime in December this year

Oct 09, 2019
Realme X2 Pro could be coming out soon with 90 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 855+

Realme X2

Realme X2 Pro could be coming out soon with 90 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 855+

Oct 01, 2019
Realme to reportedly unveil its smart TV in India before the end of 2019

Realme TV

Realme to reportedly unveil its smart TV in India before the end of 2019

Oct 09, 2019
Realme XT with 64 MP quad-camera setup will go on sale today at 12 pm

Realme XT

Realme XT with 64 MP quad-camera setup will go on sale today at 12 pm

Oct 07, 2019
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019: Realme XT available on open sale till 4 October

Realme XT

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019: Realme XT available on open sale till 4 October

Sep 30, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019