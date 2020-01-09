tech2 News Staff

Realme is all set to launch yet another smartphone in its 5 Series, that already includes Realme 5 (First impressions), Realme 5 Pro (Review) and Realme 5S. Realme 5i will be launched today in India at 12:30 pm. The smartphone has been teased on the Flipkart website. A Vietnamese retailer's website, FPTShop, has also revealed several details of the phone including pricing. However, today the official details about the device will be revealed.

The highlight of the smartphone is expected to be its quad-camera setup and 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme 5i launch: How and where to catch live updates

The Realme 5i launch event will begin at 12:30 pm today. You can watch the live stream on the company's YouTube page, Flipkart teaser page and Realme's Facebook page. We have also embedded the YouTube webcast link below.

Realme 5i expected specifications

Realme 5i is expected to feature a 6.52-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It might come with a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP selfie camera. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm 665 chipset and might offer up to 4 GB RAM along with up to 64 GB internal storage.

In terms of the rear camera, the quad-camera setup is expected to include 12 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle lens, 2 MP portrait lens and a 2 MP macro lens. The Flipkart page also confirms that the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.

It is expected that unlike Realme 5s will not have a crystal design on the back, instead it will have plain glossy back. It is likely to come in green and blue colour options.

The Vietnamese retailer's website revealed that the smartphone might be priced at VND 4,290,000 (approx Rs 13,000).

