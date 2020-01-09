Thursday, January 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme 5i to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: Here is how you can catch the live updates

Realme 5i is likely to be powered by Qualcomm 665 chipset and might offer up to 4 GB RAM.


tech2 News StaffJan 09, 2020 09:38:36 IST

Realme is all set to launch yet another smartphone in its 5 Series, that already includes Realme 5 (First impressions)Realme 5 Pro (Review) and Realme 5S. Realme 5i will be launched today in India at 12:30 pm. The smartphone has been teased on the Flipkart website. A Vietnamese retailer's website, FPTShophas also revealed several details of the phone including pricing. However, today the official details about the device will be revealed.

The highlight of the smartphone is expected to be its quad-camera setup and 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme 5i to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: Here is how you can catch the live updates

Realme 5i

Realme 5i launch: How and where to catch live updates

The Realme 5i launch event will begin at 12:30 pm today. You can watch the live stream on the company's YouTube page, Flipkart teaser page and Realme's Facebook page. We have also embedded the YouTube webcast link below.

Realme 5i expected specifications

Realme 5i is expected to feature a 6.52-inch display with a resolution of  720 x 1600 pixels. It might come with a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP selfie camera. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm 665 chipset and might offer up to 4 GB RAM along with up to 64 GB internal storage.

In terms of the rear camera, the quad-camera setup is expected to include 12 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle lens, 2 MP portrait lens  and a 2 MP macro lens. The Flipkart page also confirms that the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.

It is expected that unlike Realme 5s will not have a crystal design on the back, instead it will have plain glossy back. It is likely to come in green and blue colour options.

The Vietnamese retailer's website revealed that the smartphone might be priced at VND 4,290,000 (approx Rs 13,000).

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme 5i

Realme 5i spotted on Geekbench, suggets Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4 GB RAM, more

Jan 02, 2020
Realme 5i spotted on Geekbench, suggets Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4 GB RAM, more

science

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019