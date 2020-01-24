Friday, January 24, 2020Back to
Realme CEO confirms new fitness band will arrive next month in India

The Realme head also confirmed that Realme X50 5G will not be launched in India.


tech2 News StaffJan 24, 2020 12:26:14 IST

Realme India head Madhav Sheth recently announced that the company will be launching their fitness band in the first half of 2020. This was announced by him in an AskMadhav series episode 13 and now as per the latest episode of the series, the fitness band will make its debut in India as soon as next month.

Well, this is no surprise as the company has this habit of drip-feeding the information to consumers, this is just one example. In episode 14 of AskMadhav, the Realme head confirmed that Realme X50 5G will not be launched in India. In addition to that, not giving the exact date but Madhav Sheth announced that Realme Fitness band will be launched in February.

The CEO did not reveal the name or any specification of the upcoming fitness band as well. The Realme fitness band is expected to lock horns with the likes of Xiaomi's Mi Band 4 (review) that was launched in India back in September at Rs 2,299. Looks like the company is focussing on expanding its lifestyle gadgets segment as Realme has also announced a new blue and yellow colour variant for its Realme Buds Air.

To recall, the company has recently launched Realme 5i (First Impressions) in India at a price point of Rs 8,999.

