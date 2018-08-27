Realme 2 is soon going to hit the Indian market as the launch of the phone gets closer by the minute. The launch event for the phone is being held tomorrow i.e 28 August, 12.30 pm in New Delhi.

Realme which recently broke up with its parent company, Oppo, and now is being headed by Sky Li, seems to be ready to hit the ground.

It would seem that Realme will be boarding the notch-express with the Realme 2. The company has been stressing on the phone's notch and also boasting the phone by punning on the word notch by saying, "#ANotchAbove". So what all there is to know about the phone so far?

The company has confirmed the battery capacity, screen size and the camera setup through its Twitter handle. It shows the phone to be equipped with 4,230 mAh battery, a 6.2-inch display which is said to give 88.8% screen-to-body ratio.

Also, it seems to have a horizontally aligned dual-camera setup for the rear. If the camera configuration stands to be true like the battery capacity then the phone will sport a combination of 13 MP primary camera and a 2 MP secondary sensor on the back along with an LED flash.

We can expect a Snapdragon chipset to power the phone, as a tweet by the company also showed it to have partnered with Qualcomm.

#Realme2 with @qualcomm_in Snapdragon processor is designed to provide you #ANotchAbove experience with spectacular performance, ultrafast speed, astonishing graphics, and a long lasting battery.

Like if you’re as excited for the launch as we are. pic.twitter.com/33a6LrOv52 — Realme (@realmemobiles) August 23, 2018

The device was leaked by mistake by the company's official website which gave a glimpse of fingerprint scanner at the back.

The image renders that were leaked before showed the phone to be similar to premium notch-bearing Oppo devices like Oppo F7.

The device is expected to be priced under the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 category which is filled with the likes Honor 9N, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Moto G6, Mi A2 and also the Huawei P20 Lite

The phone has become a part of Flipkart's 'Notify Me' page and has added all the available details of the phone.