Monday, August 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 27 August, 2018 19:12 IST

Realme 2 to launch on 28 August on Flipkart: Here's everything we know

Realme which recently broke up with its parent company, Oppo, and now is being headed by Sky Li.

Realme 2 is soon going to hit the Indian market as the launch of the phone gets closer by the minute. The launch event for the phone is being held tomorrow i.e 28 August, 12.30 pm in New Delhi.

Realme which recently broke up with its parent company, Oppo, and now is being headed by Sky Li, seems to be ready to hit the ground.

The Realme 2 is expected to launch on 28 August. Twitter.

The Realme 2 is expected to launch on 28 August. Twitter.

It would seem that Realme will be boarding the notch-express with the Realme 2. The company has been stressing on the phone's notch and also boasting the phone by punning on the word notch by saying, "#ANotchAbove". So what all there is to know about the phone so far?

The company has confirmed the battery capacity, screen size and the camera setup through its Twitter handle. It shows the phone to be equipped with 4,230 mAh battery, a 6.2-inch display which is said to give 88.8% screen-to-body ratio.

Realme 2.

Realme 2.

Also, it seems to have a horizontally aligned dual-camera setup for the rear. If the camera configuration stands to be true like the battery capacity then the phone will sport a combination of 13 MP primary camera and a 2 MP secondary sensor on the back along with an LED flash.

We can expect a Snapdragon chipset to power the phone, as a tweet by the company also showed it to have partnered with Qualcomm.

The device was leaked by mistake by the company's official website which gave a glimpse of fingerprint scanner at the back.

The image renders that were leaked before showed the phone to be similar to premium notch-bearing Oppo devices like Oppo F7.

Leaked image of the Realme 2. Image: GSMArena

Leaked image of the Realme 2. Image: GSMArena

The device is expected to be priced under the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 category which is filled with the likes Honor 9N, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Moto G6, Mi A2 and also the Huawei P20 Lite

The phone has become a part of Flipkart's 'Notify Me' page and has added all the available details of the phone.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


Top Stories

latest videos

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

also see

Realme 2

Realme 2 leaked on official website before being taken down ahead of announcement

Aug 16, 2018

Realme 2

Realme tweets about the imminent launch of Realme 2; may arrive on 28 August

Aug 22, 2018

Realme 2

Realme 2 specifications leak in full ahead of imminent 28 August launch

Aug 26, 2018

Android One

Infinix Note 5 with Android One launched in India starting at Rs 9,999

Aug 27, 2018

Vivo X23

Vivo X23 with waterdrop notch to be introduced on 6 September in Beijing

Aug 27, 2018

Realme 2

Realme 2 to reportedly sport a 4,230 mAh battery and a 13 MP + 2 MP rear camera

Aug 21, 2018

science

Gaganyaan

ISRO's first manned space mission 'Gaganyaan' is on schedule: K Vijay Raghavan

Aug 27, 2018

Biofuel

SpiceJet flies India's first partially biofuel-powered test flight from Dehradun

Aug 27, 2018

Radiology

Scientists design AI programme to spot commonly-missed lung cancer tumours

Aug 27, 2018

Hurricane Lane

After Hurricane Lane: How climate change is causing more storms over Hawaii

Aug 27, 2018