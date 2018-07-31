Tuesday, July 31, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 31 July, 2018 17:26 IST

Realme announces split from Oppo to become a separate company headed by Sky Li

Realme would focus on offering strong performance and stylish designs to young people at affordable prices.

Realme, a sub-brand of Chinese handset maker Oppo, has announced it is separating to become a distinct entity and will be headed by Sky Li, former senior executive of Oppo and head of Oppo India.

The Realme brand would focus on providing mobile phones in future that offer strong performance and stylish designs to young people at affordable prices, the company said in a statement on 31 July.

"Young people across the globe may have different cellphone habits and aesthetic views but their demands are similar in terms of performance and design," said Li, who has now joined Realme as its global CEO.

Realme 1

Realme 1

"With few options available in the market to meet the ever-changing customer demand, Realme is focusing on bridging the gap by providing products with the latest innovations along with strong performance and stylish designs. As Realme is targeting the global market, we aspire to inject fresh momentum into the global smartphone industry," he said.

Li had originally made the announcement of breaking away from Oppo and founding the brand Realme on Chinese microblogging website named Weibo.

Notably, this is the second instance when an executive from the smartphone company has left the core business unit to start a new brand.

Earlier, Pete Lau left Oppo and started OnePlus.

Realme launched its first smartphone "Realme 1" in May.

"Realme 1 witnessed sales of four lakh units in 40 days and quickly grasped 1.4 percent market share with only one month's sales in the second quarter of 2018," the company said quoting Counterpoint Research.

