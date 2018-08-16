Thursday, August 16, 2018 Back to
Realme 2 leaked on official website before being taken down ahead of announcement

The Realme 2 features a fingerprint scanner, a feature which was completely absent on the Realme 1.

Realme recently broke away from parent company Oppo to become a brand on its own and it seems the company is eager to hit the ground running.

Realme 1. Image: Oppo India

After launching a budget powerhouse in the Realme 1 back in May, the company looks to be set to launch its second smartphone, the Realme 2 soon. But before Realme went ahead and announced a launch date, an image of the smartphone seems to have been wrongly leaked on its official website.

The image was shortly taken down but not before GSMArena quickly grabbed a screengrab of the image, providing us with a pretty close look at the device — both the front and the back of the device. As per the report, there wasn't any additional information on the phone provided, so we don't know much about internals just yet.

In terms of design, the Realme 2 is reminiscent of other, more premium notch-bearing Oppo devices like the Oppo F7 and the recently announced Oppo F7. We also found the smartphone look remarkably similar to the recently launched Honor 9N.

Leaked image of the Realme 2. Image: GSMArena

There are a few noticeable changes from the Realme 1 here. The Realme 2 features a fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone, a feature which was completely absent on the Realme 1. The new phone also features a dual-camera setup on the back as compared to the Realme 1.

While the phone does look like a promising upgrade from the Realme 1 already, it will be the pricing again which will decide its success. This is given the fact that we have a bunch of smartphones from key players that are fighting it out in the Rs 10,000-20,000 price bracket. A list which includes the likes of the Honor 9N, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Moto G6, Mi A2 and also the Huawei P20 Lite.

