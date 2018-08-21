Tuesday, August 21, 2018 Back to
Realme 2 to reportedly sport a 4,230 mAh battery and a 13 MP + 2 MP rear camera

The Realme 2 will have more battery capacity than competitors such as the Redmi Note 5.

Realme, which earlier started as an Oppo sub-brand and then broke off to become an independent entity, is going to unveil the Realme 2 smartphone shortly in India. The company's first foray into the smartphone world was with the Realme 1 smartphone, which can be considered as a worthy competitor to the Redmi Note 5.

Leaked image of the Realme 2. Image: GSMArena

The Realme 2 was earlier leaked by mistake on the company's official website and it was later taken down. We did catch a glimpse of a new fingerprint sensor and also a notched screen on the phone, in previous leaks. Now we have more information about the device through a report by 91mobiles, which claims that the Realme 2 will have a massive 4,230 mAh battery. If this is true, then the Realme 2 will have more battery capacity than competitors such as the Redmi Note 5, Mi A2, Honor 9N, among others.

Apart from that, the Realme 2 will also be featuring a dual-camera setup, a feature which was absent in the Realme 1. The report reveals that the Realme 2 will sport a combination of 13 MP primary camera and a 2 MP secondary sensor on the back along with an LED flash.

In terms of the hardware, we are not really sure what to expect from the Realme 2, however, if the past is any indicator, we might see a Helio P60 chipset or higher in the device. The Realme 2 is expected to keep the diamond-cut design of its predecessor.

While the phone does look like a promising upgrade from the Realme 1 already, it will be the pricing again which will decide its success. This is given the fact that we have a bunch of smartphones from key players that are fighting it out in the Rs 10,000-20,000 price bracket. This list includes the Honor 9N, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Moto G6, Mi A2 and also the Huawei P20 Lite.

From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


