tech2 News Staff 22 August, 2018 18:50 IST

Realme tweets about the imminent launch of Realme 2; may arrive on 28 August

Continuing with the legacy of iPhones X-like notches, the focus of the Realme 2 is the notch.

After parting ways from Oppo, Realme is coming with its second generation Realme smartphone called the Realme 2 on 28 August.

Realme announced about the launch of Realme 2 on Twitter. While it is said that the Realme 2 would arrive “soon”, a GSMArena report expects that the phone may launch on 28 August. Other tweets from the Realme’s official handle reveal that the phone will have an 88.8 percent screen to body ratio with a notch on top.

The Realme 2 is expected to launch on 28 August. Twitter.

Continuing with the legacy of iPhones X-like notches, the focus of the Realme 2 is the notch and has also been dubbed “A Notch Above”. As per some leaked images, the phone is expected to come with a single lens camera on the notch with a grilled speaker at the centre.

Other tweets about the same reveal that it will pack a 4,230 mAh battery. It is expected to sport a dual camera setup at the rear of the phone and a flash next to it. Speaking about the back of the phone, there is also a fingerprint scanner. This is unlike the Realme 1.

The device is expected to be priced under the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 category.

When Realme 1 had hit the market, the smartphone maker had launched a 6 GB RAM and a 4 GB RAM variants. The smartphones were priced between Rs 8,000 to Rs 13,000.

