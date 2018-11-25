Sunday, November 25, 2018 Back to
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 leak reveals details about the tri-cluster CPU design

The chipset will be unveiled on 4 December in Hawaii during the Qualcomm Technology Summit

tech2 News Staff Nov 25, 2018 16:07 PM IST

Apple's A12 Bionic and Huawei's Kirin 980 have already been launched, and now it's time for Qualcomm. Last week we learned that the chipset will be unveiled on 4 December in Hawaii during the Qualcomm Technology Summit. Given that Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 845 last year at the same venue, this isn't really big news.

A new leak now, by Ice Universe suggests some new details about the chipset and the expected tri-cluster CPU design.

According to the tweet, the Snapdragon 8150 will have four low-power Kryo Silver cores, with 128 KB L2 cache each, running at a maximum frequency of 1.8 GHz in one cluster.

Then comes a trio of Kryo Gold ones, with 256KB L2 cache each, and a maximum frequency of 2.419 GHz in another cluster.

Finally, the first is a single Kryo Gold core with double the L2 cache, at 512 KB and a maximum frequency of 2.842 Ghz.

The size of the Snapdragon 845 ship belies its potential. Image: tech2/Anirudh Regidi

The size of the Snapdragon 845 ship belies its potential. Image: tech2/Anirudh Regidi

The chipset will most likely be called the 8150 and not the 855.

The GPU inside is believed to be the Adreno 640 which is said to be 20 percent better than the previous version.

There have been a lot of rumours about the processing of the Snapdragon 8150 chipset. The chipset has been spotted on AnTuTu with a score of 362,292 points and is the first chipset powering an Android platform to earn more than 360,000 points. For comparison, the newest iPhones score around 309,000.

The chip was also recently spotted on Geekbench which logged a score of 3,281 in the single-core test and 11,023 in the multi-core test, which is very good.

Snapdragon 8150 is also rumoured to be manufactured on the newest 7 nm process by TSMC and its size is expected to be 12.4 x 12.4 mm. The Kirin 980 and Apple's A12 Bionic are built on the same process.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

