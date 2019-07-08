tech2 News Staff

A 17-year-old in Jind, Haryana, has reportedly committed suicide after his mother allegedly scolded him for playing PUBG Mobile and took away his mobile phone.

According to a report by Times of India, the boy had dropped out of school after finishing class X a year ago. His family said that he would spend most of his time playing PUBG on his mobile phone.

The boy's father is a policeman, who said that he and his wife often scolded the teenager for dropping out of school and spending all his time playing the mobile game. He told the publication, "I was on duty on Saturday evening when my wife found him playing PUBG in his room and snatched his mobile phone. She found him hanging in the room the next morning."

The local police have reportedly not received any formal complaint about the incident, however, they told the publication that matter was under investigation.

Such incidents have shown a scary rise in the past few months. Just last week, a 15-year-old boy in Thane district of Maharashtra allegedly killed his elder brother for scolding him for playing PUBG on his mobile phone.

On 6 July, Jordan banned PUBG citing its "negative effects" on the kingdom's citizens. The move follows similar bans in Iraq, Nepal, the Indian state of Gujarat and the Indonesian province of Aceh.

