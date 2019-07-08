Monday, July 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

PUBG addiction: 17-year-old commits suicide after being stopped from playing game

Deaths attributed to PUBG addiction are growing and so is the popularity of the game.

tech2 News StaffJul 08, 2019 14:03:42 IST

A 17-year-old in Jind, Haryana, has reportedly committed suicide after his mother allegedly scolded him for playing PUBG Mobile and took away his mobile phone.

According to a report by Times of India, the boy had dropped out of school after finishing class X a year ago. His family said that he would spend most of his time playing PUBG on his mobile phone.

PUBG addiction: 17-year-old commits suicide after being stopped from playing game

PUBG Mobile being played on a Redmi Y3 smartphone. Image: tech2

The boy's father is a policeman, who said that he and his wife often scolded the teenager for dropping out of school and spending all his time playing the mobile game. He told the publication, "I was on duty on Saturday evening when my wife found him playing PUBG in his room and snatched his mobile phone. She found him hanging in the room the next morning."

(Also read: Should PUBG be banned for being popular? Opinions are mixed)

The local police have reportedly not received any formal complaint about the incident, however, they told the publication that matter was under investigation.

Such incidents have shown a scary rise in the past few months. Just last week, a 15-year-old boy in Thane district of Maharashtra allegedly killed his elder brother for scolding him for playing PUBG on his mobile phone.

(Also Read: PUBG Mobile: A 16-year-old in Madhya Pradesh dies after playing for six hours)

On 6 July, Jordan banned PUBG citing its "negative effects" on the kingdom's citizens. The move follows similar bans in Iraq, Nepal, the Indian state of Gujarat and the Indonesian province of Aceh.

(Also read: Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents)

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

PUBG

PUBG addiction: 15-year-old stabs brother for repeatedly interrupting his game

Jul 01, 2019
PUBG addiction: 15-year-old stabs brother for repeatedly interrupting his game
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 esports tournament announced with Rs 1.5 crore prize

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 esports tournament announced with Rs 1.5 crore prize

Jul 01, 2019
PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 announced with a prize pool of $250,000 on offer

PUBG

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 announced with a prize pool of $250,000 on offer

Jun 28, 2019
Jordan bans popular multiplayer game PUBG citing negative effects on citizens

PUBG

Jordan bans popular multiplayer game PUBG citing negative effects on citizens

Jul 08, 2019
PUBG Mobile Season 8 theme, rewards, weapons and emotes leak ahead of roll-out

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Season 8 theme, rewards, weapons and emotes leak ahead of roll-out

Jul 05, 2019
PUBG Lite Beta for PC launched in India: Minimum PC specs and everything else you need to know

PUBG

PUBG Lite Beta for PC launched in India: Minimum PC specs and everything else you need to know

Jul 03, 2019

science

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Astronomy

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Jul 08, 2019
New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Schizophrenia

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Jul 05, 2019
Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Cancer Therapy

Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Jul 05, 2019
Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019