A 15-year-old boy in Thane district of Maharashtra allegedly killed his elder brother for scolding him for playing PUBG game on his mobile phone, police said.

The boy flew into rage when the victim asked him to stop playing the game on his mobile phone this morning, said senior police inspector Mamata D’Souza.

He allegedly banged his brother’s head against the wall and stabbed him repeatedly with scissors, the officer said.

The victim was rushed to a government hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said D’Souza.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is an online multi-player battle royale game.

Last year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had called gaming addiction as a mental disorder. Since when these kids are busy playing video games, they are less involved in physical activities which eventually makes them lazy. The availability of such games as the tap of a finger and that too free of cost is also one of the things that are a part of the problem here. The addiction towards video games, especially PUBG is leading to violent outbursts in teenagers but parents also have a crucial role to play. They can help their kids pivot away from this kind of addiction. Limiting the internet access and spending proper time with them are the two things that can actually help these kids. The "screen time" should also be monitored by the parents.

