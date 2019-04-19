tech2 News Staff

Not so long ago popular mobile game PUBG Mobile was banned in several cities of Gujarat like Surat and Rajkot. Now it appears that the ban has crossed international boundaries all the way to the middle-east.

As per a report by Thomson Reuters, the Iraq parliament this week voted to ban PUBG and Fortnite "due to the negative effects caused by some electronic games on the health, culture, and security of Iraqi society, including societal and moral threats to children and youth." This resolution from the government will stop all people from playing the game and also stop any financial transactions related to them.

In more news related to PUBG Ban, Nepal on 12 April banned PUBG, saying its violent content had a negative impact on children. Following a request from the Himalayan nation's federal investigation authority, the regulator directed all internet service providers, mobile operators and network service providers to block streaming of the game from Thursday onwards, Adhikari said.

PUBG, made by South Korean firm Bluehole Inc, is a survival-themed battle game that drops dozens of online players on an island to try and eliminate each other.

