Google’s rumoured mid-range smartphones have had several leaks in the past and now, we finally got to have a better look at a high-resolution render of one of them. The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are likely to be released at the Google I/O conference being held on 7 May.

Coming from Evan Blass aka @evleaks, a known veteran for leaks, the image of the alleged Pixel 3a was posted in two colour variants. If you’re a part of the cult that vehemently hates the notch, there’s good news for you lot. The render shows a notch-less display, however, there are thick bezels on the top and bottom.

Google Pixel 3a pic.twitter.com/WFb1bfvlK9 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 24, 2019

Earlier, it was believed to be called the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite, however, it was reported that they will follow the ‘3a’ naming scheme before Google accidentally revealed it on its store along with some of the specifications.

The Pixel 3a will be coming out in two variants – Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. The Pixel 3a will sport a 5.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670. On the Pixel 3a XL, a 6-inch OLED display will be used with a resolution of 2,220 x 1,080 pixels, running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710. Both the devices will be running on 4 GB of RAM and employ the Pixel Visual Core to power the cameras, currently present on the Pixel 3.

It was reported that the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are being tested in India and they could be seeing low prices on the units. While there aren’t any leaks around its retail prices, the Canadian prices of the devices leaked out recently suggesting the Pixel 3a to be priced at $649 (Canadian Dollar) and the Pixel 3a XL priced at $799 (Canadian Dollar). Although the approximate Indian pricing converts to about Rs 35,000 and Rs 42,000, both the devices need to be priced lower than this in order to be considered as a mid-range smartphone.

