Thursday, April 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Pixel 3a leak gives us the best look at Google’s upcoming mid-range smartphone

For those who care, it sports a notch-less display and it’s coming out on 7 May.

tech2 News StaffApr 25, 2019 10:30:06 IST

Google’s rumoured mid-range smartphones have had several leaks in the past and now, we finally got to have a better look at a high-resolution render of one of them. The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are likely to be released at the Google I/O conference being held on 7 May.

Pixel 3a leak gives us the best look at Google’s upcoming mid-range smartphone

The Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: tech2/Prannoy Palav

Coming from Evan Blass aka @evleaks, a known veteran for leaks, the image of the alleged Pixel 3a was posted in two colour variants. If you’re a part of the cult that vehemently hates the notch, there’s good news for you lot. The render shows a notch-less display, however, there are thick bezels on the top and bottom.

Earlier, it was believed to be called the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite, however, it was reported that they will follow the ‘3a’ naming scheme before Google accidentally revealed it on its store along with some of the specifications.

The Pixel 3a will be coming out in two variants – Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. The Pixel 3a will sport a 5.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670. On the Pixel 3a XL, a 6-inch OLED display will be used with a resolution of 2,220 x 1,080 pixels, running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710. Both the devices will be running on 4 GB of RAM and employ the Pixel Visual Core to power the cameras, currently present on the Pixel 3.

It was reported that the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are being tested in India and they could be seeing low prices on the units. While there aren’t any leaks around its retail prices, the Canadian prices of the devices leaked out recently suggesting the Pixel 3a to be priced at $649 (Canadian Dollar) and the Pixel 3a XL priced at $799 (Canadian Dollar). Although the approximate Indian pricing converts to about Rs 35,000 and Rs 42,000, both the devices need to be priced lower than this in order to be considered as a mid-range smartphone.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3


also see

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL codenames leaked, mysterious third device hinted at in code

Apr 12, 2019
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL codenames leaked, mysterious third device hinted at in code
Google Pixel 4 appears alongside Pixel 3a in an Android source code notification

Pixel

Google Pixel 4 appears alongside Pixel 3a in an Android source code notification

Apr 10, 2019

science

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019
Hear, Hear! NASA's InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

Marsquakes

Hear, Hear! NASA's InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

Apr 24, 2019