Google accidentally confirms the Pixel 3 Lite on its store, to be named the Pixel 3a

Google is now expected to launch the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL in May at I/O 2019.

tech2 News StaffApr 07, 2019 11:23:37 IST

Google has been working on a 'Lite' version of the Pixel 3 XL and while we've heard a bunch of rumours about the phone so far, Google has now accidentally confirmed the new Pixel device named, the Pixel 3a on its website.

While Google has taken down the information page from its online store down, right after realising what had happened, media publications did notice it. The page did not reveal specification of the device but did have a link to the Pixel 3a’s case that revealed it would be made of fabric.

Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: tech2/Prannoy Palav

Google is also likely going to bundle the Pixel Buds and a case with the Pixel 3a once it launched. Perhaps an introductory offer.

The phone was listed as 'Pixel 2019 midyear experience' suggesting we wouldn't have to wait until Google's traditional October launch window for this phone to arrive. In fact, Google could even decide to I/O developer conference in May," the report said.

Pixel 3a spotted on Google's online store. Image: GSMArena

But how do we know that this is the Pixel Lite we've been hearing about? As per a report by GSMArena, the name "Pixel 3a XL" has also previously appeared in Android Q's beta code which is how we know.

Moreover, some specifications of the Google Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL have been spotted on the Google Play Developer Console, alongside the words “Pixel 2019 Midyear Experience”. Additionally, both the smartphones have reportedly received the IMDA certification in Singapore, which suggests that their launch is imminent.

