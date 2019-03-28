Thursday, March 28, 2019Back to
Google Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL leaked with 64 GB storage, Iris colour option

Here's what we know about the Google Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL so far.

tech2 News StaffMar 28, 2019 08:40:40 IST

For about a year now, we have been hearing rumours about a mid-range Pixel 3 variant. Back in November was when we got the 'first look' at the Pixel 3 Lite (that's what it was called back then). However, earlier this month it was revealed that the smartphone will, in fact, be named Google Pixel 3A and Google Pixel 3A XL. Now, a report claims to leak some specifications and the colour options of the devices.

First reported by WinFuture, the Google Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL will come in three colour options — black, white, and Iris (here's what the colour looks like).

The report also cites a European retailer, who reveals that the Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL will feature 64 GB of internal storage, as opposed to the previously reported 32 GB of ROM.

Google Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL leaked with 64 GB storage, Iris colour option

Google Pixel 3XL. Image: Tech2

In addition to that, the report also suggests that the Pixel 3A phones will not be priced cheap, though an estimated price was not given. But from what we have heard so far, the phones will be priced in the Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 segment.

While that's the extent of what is revealed in the leak, from what we know, the larger Pixel 3A XL will feature a 5.6-inch OLED display, whereas the Pixel 3A XL will sport a 6-inch one. Under the hood, the smartphones will be powered by a Snapdragon 670 SoC, coupled with 4 GB of RAM. As for cameras, it is believed to come with 12 MP rear camera, and 8 MP front camera. Fueling the Pixel 3A will likely be a 3,000 mAh battery.

