tech2 News Staff

Google had launched two Pixel phones last year — the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL ( here's the review for Pixel 3XL) and since then there have been rumours that the company might launch mid-range Pixel 3 device as well.

These mid-range devices were speculated to be called as Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite, but now a report on XDA Developers shows that these phones might be called Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

These names are said to be mentioned in the code of the camera app and also in the latest Android Q beta 1.

These two mid-range phones also go by the codenames Sargo and Bonito for some time now.

The Googe Pixel 3a had even surfaced on Geekbench a few months back with 4 GB RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. But as per the current report, the Pixel 3a is said to pack in a Snapdragon 670 SoC while the Pixel 3a XL is said to be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC.

The Pixel 3a might sport a 5.56-inch display whereas the Pixel 3a XL is expected to feature a 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. As for the design, the Pixel 3a series might sport a two-tone finish on the rear as seen on the Pixel 3 series, but on the front it'll be notch-free.

The Pixel 3a series is also speculated to carry a 12 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. configuration as well as design with the two-tone finish on the rear as that of the current Pixel 3 lineup and also sport the 3.5mm headphone jack.

There is no information on when the phone might launch.

