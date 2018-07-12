Thursday, July 12, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 12 July, 2018 12:34 IST

Oppo Find X to launch in India today: when, where, and how to watch the event

This is for the first time that Oppo will launch a premium flagship phone in India.

Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo Find X at 12:30 pm in New Delhi, India today.

The Oppo Find X was first launched in Paris in June and will now foray into the Indian market. For the India launch, you can watch the livestream of the event on Oppo's YouTube handle. You can click here. Oppo also has a dedicated webpage for you to know more about the phone.

Oppo Find X. Oppo India.

Dubbed Find More, the Find X is expected to come up with an innovative design which includes a pop-out camera which could be one of the most awaited feature of the phone.

The near bezel-less device was launched in Europe for a price of €999 which is nearly Rs 81,000. The premium pricing can put the Find X at par with the Galaxy S9 and the Huawei P20 Pro.

This is for the first time that the Chinese smartphone maker will launch a premium flagship phone in India.

Coming to the device, we can expect to see an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage variant at today's launch.

The phone sports a 6.4-inch OLED display with curves at both the edges of the device. Camera-wise it has a 24 MP sensor with a 3D face scanning sensor in the front. Unlike other other phones, Oppo is providing facial unlock as the only mode to unlock the phone. It has no fingerprint scanner. Meanwhile, the rear side of the device has a 16 MP+ 20MP camera setup which apparently pops out.

The phone comes packed with a 3,700 mAh battery along with Oppo's VOOC fast charger.

