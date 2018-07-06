Friday, July 06, 2018 Back to
Oppo Find X India launch confirmed for 12 July as invites start pouring in

The Oppo Find X features a pop-up camera which slides out almost like a convertible roadster.

The Oppo Find X has been the smartphone everyone's talking about since it was announced back on 19 June. The question every smartphone enthusiast in India has been asking ever since is when is it coming to India?

The Oppo Find X was globally announced on 19 July. Image: Oppo

There were early rumours of an invite being sent by Oppo for a 12 July launch and it now seems like a bunch of other publications might have also received a similar invite which says that the Oppo Find X will indeed arrive in India on 12 July.

There's nothing about pricing yet, but the Oppo Find X has everything that would make any smartphone enthusiast salivate. Achieving a screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 percent, Oppo has managed to throw in a pop-up camera which slides out almost like a convertible roadster. Add to that a gorgeous maroon and black glass finish, the Find X's looks will assure you a lot of gazes.

The front camera has a 24 MP sensor and also features 3D face scanning sensors, quite like the iPhone X. There’s no under-display fingerprint reader on this device and face authentication is the only biometric way of unlocking the device. On the back, there is 16 MP + 20 MP camera system.

The device features a top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage (also available in lower storage variants) and comes with support for global LTE bands.

There’s no wireless charging, but the device also packs in a 3,700 mAh battery with support for Oppo's VOOC quick charging system. The custom skin on the Find X is updated to the latest Android 8.1 Oreo software update.

