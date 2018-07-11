Thursday, July 12, 2018 Back to
Oppo Find X to launch in India tomorrow: Here's all you need to know

It would not be wrong to say that the Oppo Find X is the most innovative smartphone of 2018 so far.

The bezel-less beauty that is the Oppo Find X is launching in India tomorrow at an event in New Delhi. It would not be wrong to say that the Oppo Find X is currently the most innovative smartphone we've seen this year. This can be very easily attributed to its ridiculously awesome pop-out camera mechanism.

Oppo Find X.

The device was launched with much fanfare at a global event in Paris last month and is now ready to make a mark in India. That innovative design doesn't come cheap. In European markets, the phone has a jaw-dropping price of €999, which is roughly Rs 81,000 at the time of writing. In India, the phone should be priced competitively with the Galaxy S9 and the Huawei P20 Pro.

Oppo usually reserves its mid-range offerings for sales in India, this includes devices like the Oppo F7 and so on. The launch of a premium flagship from Oppo in India is a first for the Chinese smartphone giant.

What can we expect from the device? The device features a top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage (also available in lower storage variants) and comes with support for global LTE bands.

The front of the phone features a 6.4-inch OLED display that curves around the left and right edges of the device. The camera on the front is a 24 MP sensor and also features 3D face scanning sensors. These are needed because Oppo offers face unlock as the only biometric authentication method on the smartphone. The rear camera setup features a 16 MP + 20 MP camera system which also pops out. There’s no under-display fingerprint reader on this device.

The phone packs in a 3,700 mAh battery with support for the Oppo VOOC quick charging system. The custom skin Oppo skin is based on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo software update. There’s also no headphone jack.

 

