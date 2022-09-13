FP Staff

Oppo India has confirmed that they will be launching their upcoming F21s Pro series on September 15. It is expected that Oppo will be launching at least two new devices under this series, the F21s Pro, and the F21s Pro 5G.

Although Oppo has started teasing some of the key features of the upcoming phones, leaks and rumours surrounding the device have given tech enthusiasts a pretty clear picture of what the device would entail, and what to expect from them in terms of specifications.

One of the features of the F21s Pro series that Oppo has highlighted is a segment-first microlens camera, which supports up to 30x magnification.

We take a look at the Oppo F21s Pro series, its specifications, features and expected pricing.

Oppo F21s Pro series: Specifications

In April this year, the company launched Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G in India, which came with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, and 90Hz refresh rate. The upcoming F21s Pro series is likely to sport the same display, if not better. The display is also likely to have a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera on the top-left corner.

The new mid-range smartphones from Oppo could be a rebadged version of the Reno 8Z. If that is indeed the case, we’re likely to get a Snapdragon 695 SoC. A report also revealed that the Oppo F21s Pro will feature up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The devices are likely to run Android 12-based ColorOS 12 out of the box.

For the cameras, we are likely to get a triple-camera setup on the back. There will be a 64MP main camera sensor as well. OPPO did not reveal the details about the secondary sensor but we can expect it to be a 2MP depth camera. The third sensor will support up to 30x magnification, which will use a 2MP sensor. On the front, it will get a 32MP selfie camera.

The device will also feature an orbiting ring light, which will glow when users get calls, messages or any other notifications. The F21s Pro series will also offer a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Oppo F21s Pro’s rear panel will come with the Oppo Glow design, and Oppo says the glass it used on the back cover is scratch and water-resistant.

Oppo F21s Pro series: Pricing and availability

The F21S Pro series will sport a flat frame and come in two colours – Starlight Black and Dawnlight Gold. It is likely to be made available exclusively on Amazon and on Oppo’s website, and is likely to be priced similarly to the Oppo F21 Pro. Going by that, the 4G variant should starts at Rs 23,000, whereas the 5G variant is likely going to start at Rs 27,000.