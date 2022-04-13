Mehul Das

Oppo’s latest mid-range smartphone, the F21 Pro & the F21 Pro 5G starts at Rs 22,999 & Rs 26,999 respectively. Both of these phones come with some awesome and a few first in segment features that make these latest offerings from Oppo a very value-oriented smartphone.

Both the F21 Pro & the F21 Pro 5G come with the latest version of ColorOS 12.1, which is based on Android 12. Both of these phones also come with support for Air Gestures, 33W fast charging and a rather cool refreshed feature which Oppo is calling the Orbit Light.

Potential customers can choose between 2 colour options when it comes to the F21 Pro, the Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange. The latter of these two, the Sunset Orange colour, comes with a Fibreglass - Leather design which gives it a more premium appeal. The F21 Pro 5G also comes with the same Cosmic Black colour, along with another option called the Rainbow Spectrum.

Oppo F21 Pro (4G)

Equipped with a 6.4” Full HD+ display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate, the F21 Pro comes equipped with the Snapdragon 680 Soc. The F21 Pro comes with ColorOs 12.1, which is based on Android 12.

The F21 Pro comes with a triple camera set up at the rear, which houses the 64 MP primary shooter, and two 2 MP secondary shooters, one of which is for depth. The other secondary camera comes with 30X magnification mode which is capable of pulling off some amazing macro shots. As for the front camera, the Oppo F21 Pro features the Sony IMX709 sensor, which has a resolution of 32 MP.

Powering the device is a 4500 mAh battery that supports Oppo’s SuperVOOC fast charging at 33 watts, through a USB-C port.

The 4G variant or the Oppo F21 Pro comes in a single variant with 8 gigs of RAM & 128 gigs of storage and will be available to customers from the 15th of April 2022. The F21 Pro is feature-packed but is not exactly what discerning users would call “Future Ready,” mainly due to the lack of 5G support.

Some Key Specs of the Oppo F21 Pro are:

Display: 6.4 inch AMOLED Full HD+ With 90 Hz refresh rate

SoC: Snapdragon 680

Rear Camera: Triple Camera Setup - 64MP + 2MP + 2MP.

Front Camera: 32MP Sony IMX709

Storage: 8GB RAM + 128GB

Battery: 4500mAh with 33W Fast Charging

Oppo F21 Pro 5G

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G is very similar to the F21 Pro on paper at least, barring a few key criteria.

The F21 Pro 5G also comes with a 6.4” Full HD+ display, but only supports a refresh rate of 60Hz. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 695, which supports a number of 5G bands. The SoC has been paired with the same 8GB RAM + 128 Storage module.

The cameras too are similar to the F21 Pro. At the rear, we get the same 64 MP primary shooter and two 2 MP secondary shooters. However, the front camera has been replaced with a 16MP unit that should be able to deliver quite the same results as the F21 Pro.

As for the battery, the F21 Pro 5G is powered by the same 4500 mAh unit, which supports 33W fast charging over USB-C. Perhaps this is the reason why we’re getting a 60 Hz display for this one.

Some Key Specs of the Oppo F21 Pro 5G are:

Display: 6.4 inch AMOLED Full HD+ With 60 Hz refresh rate

SoC: Snapdragon 695

Rear Camera: Triple Camera Setup - 64MP + 2MP + 2MP.

Front Camera: 16MP

Storage: 8GB RAM + 128GB

Battery: 4500mAh with 33W Fast Charging

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G will be priced at Rs 26,999, and will be available from 21st April 2022.