Wednesday, April 13, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo F21 Pro & F21 Pro 5G: Everything You Need To Know From Key Specs To The Price


Mehul DasApr 13, 2022 10:26:36 IST

Oppo’s latest mid-range smartphone, the F21 Pro & the F21 Pro 5G starts at Rs 22,999 & Rs 26,999 respectively. Both of these phones come with some awesome and a few first in segment features that make these latest offerings from Oppo a very value-oriented smartphone.

Oppo

Both the F21 Pro & the F21 Pro 5G come with the latest version of ColorOS 12.1, which is based on Android 12. Both of these phones also come with support for Air Gestures, 33W fast charging and a rather cool refreshed feature which Oppo is calling the Orbit Light.

Potential customers can choose between 2 colour options when it comes to the F21 Pro, the Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange. The latter of these two, the Sunset Orange colour, comes with a Fibreglass - Leather design which gives it a more premium appeal. The F21 Pro 5G also comes with the same Cosmic Black colour, along with another option called the Rainbow Spectrum.

Oppo F21 Pro (4G)

Equipped with a 6.4” Full HD+ display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate, the F21 Pro comes equipped with the Snapdragon 680 Soc. The F21 Pro comes with ColorOs 12.1, which is based on Android 12.

The F21 Pro comes with a triple camera set up at the rear, which houses the 64 MP primary shooter, and two 2 MP secondary shooters, one of which is for depth. The other secondary camera comes with 30X magnification mode which is capable of pulling off some amazing macro shots. As for the front camera, the Oppo F21 Pro features the Sony IMX709 sensor, which has a resolution of 32 MP. 

Powering the device is a 4500 mAh battery that supports Oppo’s SuperVOOC fast charging at 33 watts, through a USB-C port.

The 4G variant or the Oppo F21 Pro comes in a single variant with 8 gigs of RAM & 128 gigs of storage and will be available to customers from the 15th of April 2022. The F21 Pro is feature-packed but is not exactly what discerning users would call “Future Ready,” mainly due to the lack of 5G support.  

Some Key Specs of the Oppo F21 Pro are:

  • Display: 6.4 inch AMOLED Full HD+ With 90 Hz refresh rate
  • SoC: Snapdragon 680
  • Rear Camera: Triple Camera Setup - 64MP + 2MP + 2MP. 
  • Front Camera: 32MP Sony IMX709
  • Storage: 8GB RAM + 128GB 
  • Battery: 4500mAh with 33W Fast Charging

Oppo F21 Pro 5G

Oppo F21 Pro 5G

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G is very similar to the F21 Pro on paper at least, barring a few key criteria.

The F21 Pro 5G also comes with a 6.4” Full HD+ display, but only supports a refresh rate of 60Hz. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 695, which supports a number of 5G bands. The SoC has been paired with the same 8GB RAM + 128 Storage module. 

The cameras too are similar to the F21 Pro. At the rear, we get the same 64 MP primary shooter and two 2 MP secondary shooters. However, the front camera has been replaced with a 16MP unit that should be able to deliver quite the same results as the F21 Pro.

As for the battery, the F21 Pro 5G is powered by the same 4500 mAh unit, which supports 33W fast charging over USB-C. Perhaps this is the reason why we’re getting a 60 Hz display for this one. 

Some Key Specs of the Oppo F21 Pro 5G are:

  • Display: 6.4 inch AMOLED Full HD+ With 60 Hz refresh rate
  • SoC: Snapdragon 695
  • Rear Camera: Triple Camera Setup - 64MP + 2MP + 2MP. 
  • Front Camera: 16MP 
  • Storage: 8GB RAM + 128GB 
  • Battery: 4500mAh with 33W Fast Charging

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G will be priced at Rs 26,999, and will be available from 21st April 2022.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Oppo

Oppo Reno Ace confirmed to launch in China on 10 October, to have 65 W charging

Sep 16, 2019
Oppo Reno Ace confirmed to launch in China on 10 October, to have 65 W charging
Oppo's new ColorOS 7 will launch on 20 November in China, company confirms

ColorOS 7

Oppo's new ColorOS 7 will launch on 20 November in China, company confirms

Nov 06, 2019
Daily Bulletin: 58 die after drinking spurious liquor in Assam; CoA to consult Centre over Pakistan match; day's top stories

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: 58 die after drinking spurious liquor in Assam; CoA to consult Centre over Pakistan match; day's top stories

Feb 23, 2019
OPPO's Reno Is launching soon & its 10X hybrid zoom camera will take your pictures to the pro level

OPPO's Reno Is launching soon & its 10X hybrid zoom camera will take your pictures to the pro level

May 22, 2019
OPPO Reno 10x Zoom – Set To satisfy high expectations in design, photography and performance

Partnered

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom – Set To satisfy high expectations in design, photography and performance

May 27, 2019
The New OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Has It All - Aesthetics, Performance and Camera

The New OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Has It All - Aesthetics, Performance and Camera

Jun 06, 2019

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021