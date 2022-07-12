Tuesday, July 12, 2022Back to
Oppo Reno8 & Reno8 Pro key specs leaked before launch, confirmed by the manufacturer

Oppo will be launching its Reno8 series in India on July 18th. The devices were launched in China in May this year and will be sold in India with some minor changes.


FP StaffJul 12, 2022 14:37:08 IST

OPPO is scheduled to launch the Reno8 series in India on July 18th. The lineup will include two devices, the OPPO Reno8 and OPPO Reno8 Pro which is a rebranded version of the OPPO Reno8 Pro+ China which was launched in China a couple of weeks ago.

Since the phones have already debuted in China, we know their specifications and what to expect. Now, while we wait for the announcement, the OPPO Reno8 series chipset and liquid cooling details have been revealed by the company. 

Both the OPPO Reno8 and OPPO Reno8 Pro phones will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

The Reno 8 will be powered by the new Dimensity 1300 SoC, whereas the OPPO Reno 8 Pro will come with the 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX.

We take a look at the specifications of the Oppo Reno8 and the Oppo Reno8 Pro.

Oppo Reno8 Specifications
The Oppo Reno8 in China comes with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The display supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 800 nits. The Indian device is also likely to get the same screen. 

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. The device will also get up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB.

As for the cameras, the Reno8 will get a triple camera setup, with the primary sensor being a 50MP unit. We also get a 2MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For the front-facing camera, we get a 32MP fixed focus camera.

As for the battery, we get a 4,500mAh Li-Po battery, with support for Oppo’s VOOC charging technology, which basically is their 80W fast charging. Oppo claims that the device can be charged from zero to 100 per cent in about 28 minutes.

Oppo Reno8 Pro Specifications
The Oppo Reno8 Pro will come with a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

The Reno8 Pro’s Dimensity 8100 is an octa-core chipset that comprises four 2.85GHz ARM Cortex-A78 super cores along with the ARM Mali-G610 MC6 graphics. It supports MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technology that offers optimisations in the form of the latest AI-VRS graphics enhancement. It will also get up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB.

Reno8 Pro is also equipped with an ultra-conductive cooling system that adopts ultra-conductive graphite, a new material that is said to improve cooling performance by 45 per cent over traditional graphite. As for the cameras, the Reno8 Pro will get also get a triple camera setup, with the primary sensor being a 50MP unit. We also get an 8MP sensor with an ultrawide sensor, and a 2 MP macro sensor. For the front-facing camera, we get a 32MP fixed focus camera.

It will get the same 4,500mAh Li-Po battery and the same battery management and fast charging system. Oppo claims that Reno8 Pro can get charged from zero to 100 per cent in 31 minutes.

