OnePlus shares a teaser hinting at software integration of OnePlus TV with your smartphone

There is the possibility of the OnePlus TV app on your smartphone which will let you control the TV.


tech2 News StaffSep 18, 2019 20:28:59 IST

OnePlus has been tweeting tidbits about its upcoming OnePlus TV for the past month and recently it announced the launch of the device alongside the OnePlus 7T-series on 26 September. Consequently, as we are now seeing more information being trickled down and this time it concerns the software-related features of the OnePlus TV which includes smartphone integration.

OnePlus TV. Image: OnePlus.

The first teaser shared by Pete Lau shows the OnePlus TV remote and a smartphone with the words "Redefine How You Control Your TV". This information leads us to believe that OnePlus TV will have deep software integration with OnePlus smartphones and perhaps also smartphones from other companies.

There is also the possibility of the OnePlus TV app on your smartphone which will let you control the TV in ways that would not be possible by the standard OnePlus TV remote. This could include things like browsing and choosing content faster and more.

The second teaser by Pete Lau shows a faster typing experience on the OnePlus TV which could be related to the first tweet about a possible smartphone integration. The teaser shows what appears to be a smartphone screen and the words being typed showing almost simultaneously on the OnePlus TV screen. This is admittedly a much better option to type than use your remote.

There have been plenty of leaks about the OnePlus TV so far. Click here to know all about it.

