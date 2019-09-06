Friday, September 06, 2019Back to
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau reveals OnePlus TV remote with Google Assistant button

This OnePlus TV remote also features a OnePlus button and a Type C charging port at the bottom


tech2 News StaffSep 06, 2019 11:47:02 IST

After revealing its plans to launch its first smart TV in India, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has now revealed what it’s upcoming TV’s remote will look like.

OnePlus TV remote teased by CEO Pete Lau. Image: Pete Lau/Twitter.

Earlier today, OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau tweeted out a crystal clear image of the remote that will be used to control the smart TV.

The remote looks quite slim and appears to be made out of aluminium with a surprising addition of a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge. There’s a directional rocker at the top for navigating through the user interface and a button labelled with the OnePlus logo, a Google Assistant button and an options button on the left and a back and home button on the right. There’s also a blank button which we assume would be customisable.

The OnePlus button is a bit of mystery. Our best guess is that it could be used to pull up a menu that connects to a OnePlus device, possibly letting one access the files inside it.

There’s also a very smartphone-like volume rocker on the right side, which we assume is for the volume control. It seems like a cool idea for volume control when compared to the usual confusing layout on most TV remotes.

OnePlus recently made official its plans to announce a smart TV and it clear that first market to receive it would be India.

The launch is expected to take place in September and OnePlus has reportedly tied up with content providers, many of which have already partnered with the brand.

