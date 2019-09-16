Monday, September 16, 2019Back to
OnePlus officially confirms the launch of OnePlus 7T-series, OnePlus TV on 26 September

Tickets for the event, which has been dubbed as 'A New Era', will start on 20 September at 10.00 am.


tech2 News StaffSep 16, 2019 19:03:59 IST

Although it had been known for quite some time, OnePlus has now officially announced that the OnePlus 7T-series and the OnePlus TV will be launching at an event on 26 September.

The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the event will start at 7.00 pm at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi.  Venue gates open at 5.30 pm while registration starts at 6.15 pm and ends at 6.45 pm. Tickets for the event, which has been dubbed as 'A New Era', will start on 20 September at 10.00 am IST.

OnePlus 7T specs

According to a recent report by Compareraja the OnePlus 7T will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor and will offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the camera front, the smartphone is likely to have a triple-rear camera setup that will have a 48 MP primary sensor, 16 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12 MP telephoto sensor. On the front, there might be a 16 MP camera.

The smartphone might be packed with a 3,800 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T. It is likely to run on Android 10 based OxygenOS.

OnePlus 7T Pro specs

Further, the report also suggests that the OnePlus 7T Pro may feature a 6.65-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor. This smartphone is also expected to be powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor and run on OxygenOS based on Android 10.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. In terms of camera, the handset might sport a triple rear camera setup with 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto with 3x zoom and a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone might feature a 16 MP camera for selfies. It is likely to be packed with a 4,085 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T charging support.

In a separate leak, we have also learned that the OnePlus 7T will come with a circular camera module on the back and the OnePlus 7T Pro might get an additional Time-of-Flight sensor.

 

