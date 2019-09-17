tech2 News Staff

Looks like you will not have to wait till 26 September to see the new OnePlus 7T as the company, in very typical fashion, has revealed the back of the smartphone. The photos of the OnePlus 7T were shared via OnePlus CEO Pete Lau's official Twitter handle and it also revealed the all-new camera setup of the phone.

The photos are of the OnePlus 7T and not the OnePlus 7T Pro, which is also expected to be announced at the launch event. The big visual change of the OnePlus 7T over the OnePlus 7 is the inclusion of a triple-camera setup and that too in a circular housing, something we have not seen on OnePlus smartphones before. The three lenses are aligned horizontally with the 'Triple Lens' logo and the flash placed at the top and bottom of the lenses respectively. Apart from that, we see the Mirror Blue matte finish on the smartphone's back, which also came with the OnePlus 7 Pro. Lau in his tweet referred to the glass finish as the '4th generation matte-frosted glass', which could also hint at some improvements in the design, possibly in terms of durability.

OnePlus 7T specs

According to a recent report by Compareraja the OnePlus 7T will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor and will offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the camera front, the smartphone is now confirmed to feature a triple-rear camera setup that will reportedly have a 48 MP primary sensor, 16 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12 MP telephoto sensor. On the front, there might be a 16 MP camera for selfies.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 3,800 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T. It is likely to run on Android 10 based OxygenOS.

OnePlus 7T Pro specs

Further, the report also suggests that the OnePlus 7T Pro may feature a 6.65-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor. This smartphone is also expected to be powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor and run on OxygenOS based on Android 10.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. In terms of camera, the handset might sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto with 3x zoom and a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone might feature a 16 MP camera for selfies. It could be fuelled by a 4,085 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T charging support.

In a separate leak, we have also learned that the OnePlus 7T will come with a circular camera module on the back and the OnePlus 7T Pro might get an additional Time-of-Flight sensor.

