The OnePlus Nord and the company's first-ever truly wireless earbuds called OnePlus Buds' will launch in India today.

OnePlus Nord design officially revealed

Ahead of the launch, famous YouTuber Marques Brownlee held an interview with the company CEO Carl Pei where he confirmed a few design details of the smartphone. Pei also showed the earlier prototypes of the smartphone that had an L-shaped camera module.

As per the video, OnePlus Nord will also come with a glossy back, curved edges, and a quad rear camera setup placed in vertically align manner just like OnePlus 8 (Review). Although, the only difference is that OnePlus Nord's camera module sits in the top left corner whereas, for OnePlus 8, it is placed in the center.

OnePlus had previously revealed a new company logo that had a black backdrop and blue colour accent. Turns out, OnePlus Nord will come in the same blue colour option in addition to a grey variant.

The video reveals that the smartphone will feature a dual punch hole camera for selfies that will be placed in the top left corner of the screen. We can also see that there is a Type-C port and a sim tray slot at the bottom edge of the phone.

OnePlus Buds

OnePlus CEO is also seen wearing truly wireless earbuds, expected to be OnePlus Buds. He was using a pair of light blue colour (same as OnePlus Nord) earbuds during the interview. In addition to this, OnePlus recently hinted on Twitter that they might come with 30-hour battery life.

True Buds go along for longer🎶 Find out more - https://t.co/9s3dY4eIy2 pic.twitter.com/IBtY7LgzHI — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 14, 2020





OnePlus Nord expected specifications

As per a previous report, the smartphone might sport a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz high refresh rate. As for the camera, OnePlus Nord will have a quad-camera setup on the rear that will house a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.75 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) + Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support. It is expected to have an 8 MP sensor with an ultrawide angle lens that has 119 field-of-view (FOV), a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2 MP sensor with a f/2.4 macro lens.

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone will feature two selfie or front cameras. It includes a 32 MP sensor with an f/2.45 lens and an 8 MP sensor with a wide-angle f/2.45 lens. The device is said to run OxygenOS 10 and as for processor, it will have Snapdragon 765G 5G.

The OnePlus Nord is likely to be available in two variants – 8 GB RAM and 128 GB, and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB. The tipster has said that the phone will use LPDDR4X RAM. It will be powered by a 4,115 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T. As for connectivity, it will include Wi-Fi 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC.

The phone will have face recognition as well as fingerprint display. The OnePlus Nord is expected to come in three colour variants: Blue Marble, Gray Onyx and Gray Ash.

