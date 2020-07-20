FP Trending

OnePlus is all set to launch a new mid-range smartphone lineup with the launch of OnePlus Nord on 21 July. The company will also announce its first truly wireless earphones, the OnePlus Buds.

Ahead of the official launch, the company has shared a teaser video of the upcoming earphones in which they seem to confirm that the OnePlus Buds will be priced under $100.

(Also read: OnePlus Nord to launch via an AR event tomorrow at 7.30 pm IST: Here is how you can watch it)

One Plus has shared a short clip on Instagram, where the words "Soaring highs" and "Huge drop" are highlighted, alongside a caption, which simply reads "$XX.XX"



View this post on Instagram $XX.XX A post shared by OnePlus (@oneplus) on Jul 19, 2020 at 7:00am PDT



This suggests that the OnePlus Buds will cost less than $100. They will be priced at $99.99 and will be more affordable than Apple's AirPods and Samsung's Galaxy Buds Plus.

The report adds that the OnePlus Buds will apparently feature a semi in-ear style and will probably not offer active noise cancellation. They will provide a combined playback time of 30 hours and will also have continuous playback of 7 hours.

Meanwhile, a report from 9to5Google revealed that the OnePlus Buds will be made available in three color options — White, Blue, and Black. The report has also highlighted that the earbud will have a flat circle on the top and will also have a feature called “Find my Device”.

It also seems to have different equalizer settings called “sound types" and Dolby Atmos support.