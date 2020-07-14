tech2 News Staff

OnePlus is hosting a launch event on 21 July where it will launch the much-awaited OnePlus Nord. However, along with its new affordable smartphone, the company confirms that it will also launch its first-ever true wireless earbuds at the event.

As per the company tweet, the true wireless earbuds will be called OnePlus Buds. OnePlus is still tight-lipped when it comes to the details of OnePlus Buds and so we don't have any official specifications.

As per a report by GSMArena, OnePlus Buds are likely to come in black and white colour options and might look similar to the wireless Bullets earphones in terms of design. It is also speculated that they might come with noise cancelling tech.

Now you know the name. See our first truly wireless earphones July 21. #OnePlusBuds — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 13, 2020

OnePlus Nord: What to expect

From what we know so far, the OnePlus Nord is likely to feature a dual-camera setup on the front that houses a 32 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP wide-angle sensor.

As per a previous report, the smartphone is expected to sport a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 765 SoC with 5G support. The smartphone is likely to offer 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The report mentions that OnePlus Nord may have three cameras on the rear. A 64 MP primary camera, a 16 MP (supposedly ultra-wide) lens, and a 2 MP shooter, which can either be a depth sensor or dedicated macro unit. It is expected to house a 4,300 mAh battery with the company's 30W Wrap charge.