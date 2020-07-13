Monday, July 13, 2020Back to
OnePlus Nord leak suggests a 4,115 mAh battery, up to 12 GB RAM and 48 MP quad rear camera setup

OnePlus Nord is said to run OxygenOS 10 and as for processor, it might have Snapdragon 765G 5G SoC.


FP TrendingJul 13, 2020 13:25:01 IST

The much-awaited OnePlus Nord will finally be launched in India on 21 July. With just a few days left for the unveiling of the smartphone, leaks and teasers have started creating abuzz on social media. As per a report by Android Central, the smartphone is expected to sport a dual selfie camera (32 MP + 8 MP). It also gave a peek at the rear camera setup.

Now, renowned tipster Evan Blass, has shared the specifications of OnePlus Nord which is said to have come from the virtual Nord training presentation.

OnePlus Nord leak suggests a 4,115 mAh battery, up to 12 GB RAM and 48 MP quad rear camera setup

OnePlus Nord is believed to be the company's new affordable smartphone. Image: OnePlus India

The smartphone will sport a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz high refresh rate. As for the camera, OnePlus Nord might have a quad-camera setup on the rear and will comprise a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.75 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) + Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support.

It will have an 8 MP sensor with an ultrawide angle lens that has 119 field-of-view (FOV), a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2 MP sensor with a f/2.4 macro lens.

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is expected to have two selfie or front cameras. It includes a 32 MP sensor with an f/2.45 lens and an 8 MP sensor with a wide-angle f/2.45 lens. The device is said to run OxygenOS 10 and as for processor, it will have Snapdragon 765G 5G.

The OnePlus Nord is likely to be available in two variants – 8 GB RAM and 128 GB, and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB. The tipster has said that the phone will use LPDDR4X RAM. It will be powered by a 4,115 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T. As for connectivity, it will include Wi-Fi 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC.

The phone will have face recognition as well as fingerprint display. The OnePlus Nord is expected to come in three colour options: Blue Marble, Gray Onyx and Gray Ash.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the smartphone will feature a dual hole-punch display over the front with slim bezels on either side and at the top. The volume rockers button will be on the left edge, while the power button and alert slider will be on the right edge.

A report by PhoneArena says that there is no mention on whether OnePlus Nord will have a microSD card slot or a headphone jack. The phone will initially be launched in India and select European markets.

 

