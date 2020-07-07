Tuesday, July 07, 2020Back to
OnePlus Nord to launch on 21 July in an Augmented Reality event: What to expect

OnePlus has also confirmed that for customers in India, the pre-booking for the OnePlus Nord will kick off from 15 July.


Nandini YadavJul 07, 2020 18:31:00 IST

After days of back and forth and a lot of speculation, OnePlus has today officially revealed that on 21 July it will be hosting the launch event for the first smartphone under its new 'affordable' OnePlus Nord series.

OnePlus Nord launch event: How to watch live

OnePlus says this will be the world's first smartphone Augmented Reality (AR) launch event.

The OnePlus Nord AR launch will be streamed on 21 July at 7.30 pm IST on OnePlus Nord AR App on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. At the time of writing the story, while the Android app was visible on the Play Store, the one for iOS was only available in the US store.

In 2015, OnePlus had launched the OnePlus 2 in a virtual reality (VR) event.

OnePlus Nord to launch on 21 July in an Augmented Reality event: What to expect

OnePlus Nord will launch in India on 21 July. Image: OnePlus India

 

OnePlus Nord launch event: Pre-orders India

OnePlus has also confirmed that for customers in India, the pre-booking for the OnePlus Nord will kick off from 15 July on Amazon India at a starting price of Rs 499.

OnePlus also says that customers who pre-order the device will receive limited-edition merchandise from OnePlus as a gift.

In addition to that, users who pre-order the device and complete the purchase by 31 August will get OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 and a phone cover for free.

OnePlus Nord: What to expect

From what we know so far, the OnePlus Nord is likely to feature a dual-camera setup on the front that houses a 32 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP wide-angle sensor.

As per a previous report, the smartphone is expected to sport a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 765 SoC with 5G support. The smartphone is likely to offer 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The report mentions that OnePlus Nord may have three cameras on the rear. A 64 MP primary camera, a 16 MP (supposedly ultra-wide) lens, and a 2 MP shooter, which can either be a depth sensor or dedicated macro unit. It is expected to house a 4,300 mAh battery with the company's 30W Wrap charge.

Stay tuned for more updates on the OnePlus Nord launch.

