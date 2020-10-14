Wednesday, October 14, 2020Back to
OnePlus 8T with 120 Hz refresh rate display to launch in India on 14 October at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

The OnePlus 8T will feature a 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display, an Ultra Wide Angle Camera and a 6.55-inch display.


tech2 News StaffOct 14, 2020 01:57:28 IST

Just a day after the Apple Event for the 2020 iPhones, OnePlus is hosting an event to launch the OnePlus 8T. The event is scheduled for 7.30 pm IST, 14 October. Ahead of the event, the company has already revealed several details about the OnPlus 8T. We already know that the smartphone will come in an Aquamarine Green variant, it will feature a 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display, an Ultra Wide Angle Camera and a 6.55-inch display.

The smartphone is also expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. A 4,500 mAh battery and 65 W Warp Charge are also likely to be delivered on the smartphone.

(Also read: OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei steps down from his position to work on ‘new venture': Report)

OnePlus 8 (Representational Image)

OnePlus 8T launch event: How to watch it live

OnePlus will be streaming the launch event live on it official website. You can even tune into OnePlus' official YouTube channel to watch the event live. We are also embedding the launch webcast video below:

OnePlus 8T expected specifications

According to a previous report, the smartphone might feature a 6.55-inch display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate. As per the renders shared in the report, OnePlus 8T is likely to sport a punch-hole display. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

As for the camera, the report reveals that the rear quad camera setup placed in a rectangular module is expected to house a 48 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP portrait sensor. For selfies, OnePlus 8T might come with a 32 MP front camera.

OnePlus 8T is expected to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W Warp Charge.

