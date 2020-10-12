Monday, October 12, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 8T teased in an Aquamarine Green colour variant ahead of 14 October launch

OnePlus 8T is confirmed to come with a 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display, an Ultra Wide Angle Camera and a 6.55-inch display.


FP TrendingOct 12, 2020 14:46:01 IST

With the launch date of the OnePlus 8T inching closer, several new details about the smartphone are being revealed. The company has now revealed that the OnePlus 8T will come in Aquamarine Green shade. OnePlus has previously also confirmed that the OnePlus 8T 5G will come with a 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display, it will sport an Ultra Wide Angle Camera and a 6.55-inch display. The smartphone has also been confirmed to come with a punch-hole front camera on top left corner of the display.

OnePlus 8T teased in an Aquamarine Green colour variant ahead of 14 October launch

Representational Image

Coming back to the new green colour variant, OnePlus has shared the process behind the new colour. Calling it a “breakthrough”, OnePlus has revealed that the new Aquamarine Green variant will use diffuse reflection to deliver a polished and glossy surface that also mitigates any buildup of fingerprints. Diffuse reflection has been defined by OnePlus as a form of light refraction that scatters light in an expansive array of angles and directions.

OnePlus 8T renders. Image: PriceBaba

OnePlus 8T renders. Image: PriceBaba

“Our ID (Industrial Design) engineers have explored ways to bring out the translucent and glossy texture of the glass, while maintaining a thin and sturdy profile that also reduces fingerprint accumulation,” further read the forum post.

The final layer of the aquamarine green OnePlus 8T model has seven layers of colour films that complement the sleek design and polished finish. It will be a unique shade somewhere in between green and blue hues. The forum post also called the colour film used in the OnePlus 8T as one of the most advanced films in the industry.

The OnePlus 8T is scheduled to release on 14 October. The smartphone is also expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. A 4,500 mAh battery and 65 W Warp Charge are also likely to be delivered on the smartphone.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Oneplus 8T

OnePlus 8T to feature an ultra-wide-angle selfie-camera, confirms company ahead of 14 Oct launch

Oct 05, 2020
OnePlus 8T to feature an ultra-wide-angle selfie-camera, confirms company ahead of 14 Oct launch
OnePlus 8T Pro will not launch this year, confirms company CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus 8T Pro

OnePlus 8T Pro will not launch this year, confirms company CEO Pete Lau

Sep 30, 2020
Asus ROG Phone 3 to Samsung Galaxy S10: Best phones under Rs 50,000 (Sept 2020)

Best phones under Rs 50,000

Asus ROG Phone 3 to Samsung Galaxy S10: Best phones under Rs 50,000 (Sept 2020)

Sep 28, 2020
iFFALCON (TCL) 55H71 TV Review: An affordable QLED TV with a bunch of interesting features

iFFALCON (TCL) 55H71 TV Review

iFFALCON (TCL) 55H71 TV Review: An affordable QLED TV with a bunch of interesting features

Oct 06, 2020
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro start receiving the OxygenOS 11 update: All that's new

OnePlus

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro start receiving the OxygenOS 11 update: All that's new

Oct 12, 2020
OnePlus Nord 6 GB RAM variant will go on first sale today at 2 pm on Amazon

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord 6 GB RAM variant will go on first sale today at 2 pm on Amazon

Sep 28, 2020

science

Earth to get a mini-moon in November: NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

Space Debris

Earth to get a mini-moon in November: NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

Oct 12, 2020
Astronauts pinpoint source of 'non-standard' air leak on ISS, exact location still unknown

Space Station

Astronauts pinpoint source of 'non-standard' air leak on ISS, exact location still unknown

Oct 09, 2020
Bits of Venus from ancient asteroid collisions may be hidden under the moon's surface

Venus

Bits of Venus from ancient asteroid collisions may be hidden under the moon's surface

Oct 09, 2020
Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ Prize to incentivize climate repair

The Environment

Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ Prize to incentivize climate repair

Oct 09, 2020