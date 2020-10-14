Wednesday, October 14, 2020Back to
OnePlus 8T Launch Event LIVE Updates: Expected to feature Snapdragon 865 chipset, up to 12 GB RAM

tech2 News StaffOct 14, 2020 18:27:29 IST

OnePlus 8T will come in an Aquamarine Green variant, with 6.55-inch 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display, and an Ultra Wide Angle Camera.

  • 18:57 (IST)

    A virtual pop-up store?

    Every year, post the big launch, OnePlus opens pop-up stores for its fans. However, this time, due to the coronavirus, OnePlus is going to announce an 'Ultra Store', which will be live tonight at 8.20 pm IST. 

  • 18:55 (IST)

    At the event tonight, OnePlus will also launching new TWS earbuds

  • 18:54 (IST)

    We already know that the OnePlus 8T will feature a 120 Hz refresh rate display

  • 18:27 (IST)

    OnePlus 8T launches today!

    OnePlus is hosting a launch event at 7.30 pm IST today to unveil the new OnePlus 8T. Stay tuned to the liveblog for all the updated for the launch event. 

Just a day after Apple launched its new iPhone 12 series, OnePlus is hosting a global event to launch the new OnePlus 8T smartphone. The launch event is scheduled to kick off at 7.30 pm IST and will be live streamed on OnePlus' official website and its Youtube channel. As is customary to OnePlus launches, ahead of the official event, the company has already drip-fed a lot of information about the smartphone to its audience. Currently, we already know that the OnePlus 8T will come in an Aquamarine Green variant, and will feature a 6.55-inch 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display, and an Ultra Wide Angle Camera.

OnePlus 8T Launch Event LIVE Updates: Expected to feature Snapdragon 865 chipset, up to 12 GB RAM

OnePlus 7T (Representational Image)

OnePlus 8T expected specifications

According to a previous report, the smartphone might feature a 6.55-inch display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate. As per the renders shared in the report, OnePlus 8T is likely to sport a punch-hole display. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

As for the camera, the report reveals that the rear quad camera setup placed in a rectangular module is expected to house a 48 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP portrait sensor. For selfies, OnePlus 8T might come with a 32 MP front camera.

OnePlus 8T is expected to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W Warp Charge.



