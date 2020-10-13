Tuesday, October 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei steps down from his position to work on ‘new venture': Report

OnePlus is about to launch its high-end smartphone OnePlus 8T tomorrow worldwide.


FP TrendingOct 13, 2020 13:54:13 IST

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has left the firm that he founded with Pete Lau in 2013, multiple sources have confirmed. Pei was instrumental in solidifying the tech start-up as one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers in the world. But reports have suggested that the 31-year-old has gone independent to work on a “new venture”. The news of Pei leaving OnePlus surfaced when a Reddit user published alleged screenshots of internal memos at OnePlus. The notices did not have Carl’s name in the leadership roles and he was removed as the lead of the company’s recent affordable Nord line of smartphones.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei steps down from his position to work on ‘new venture: Report

Carl Pei. Image: Twitter

The listing also had Emily Dai, who is in charge of OnePlus operations in India, as the person responsible for Nord products.

Following this, tech portal Android Central credited two sources who confirmed that Lei has indeed left the company in “recent weeks”. Two sources familiar with the matter also confirmed the same to Tech Crunch. Although neither Oneplus nor Pei has given any statement to the portals, the sources have said that Pei was not going to join any other tech company but working on opening his own venture.

On the other hand, the other co-founder of OnePlus and Pei’s former co-worker at Oppo, Pete Lau, is still at the company and holds the position of the CEO. He has also taken on an additional role as Senior Vice President and Chief Product Experience Officer of OPlus, an investment firm responsible for OnePlus, and Oppo.

Pei’s timing of departure after seven years has raised several questions. OnePlus is about to launch its high-end smartphone OnePlus 8T on 14 October. Also two models of the Nord series are expected to be launched in the US in the form of OnePlus Nord N10 and N100.

It is to be seen how the departure of a top executive ahead of major product launches affects the company

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus 8T Pro

OnePlus 8T Pro will not launch this year, confirms company CEO Pete Lau

Sep 30, 2020
OnePlus 8T Pro will not launch this year, confirms company CEO Pete Lau
OnePlus 8T teased in an Aquamarine Green colour variant ahead of 14 October launch

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T teased in an Aquamarine Green colour variant ahead of 14 October launch

Oct 12, 2020
OnePlus 8T to feature an ultra-wide-angle selfie-camera, confirms company ahead of 14 Oct launch

Oneplus 8T

OnePlus 8T to feature an ultra-wide-angle selfie-camera, confirms company ahead of 14 Oct launch

Oct 05, 2020
OnePlus 8T 5G launch: Games, goodies, and a VR auditorium await at OnePlus World, the VR venue that plays host to the launch of OnePlus’ latest smartphone

OnePlus 8T 5G launch: Games, goodies, and a VR auditorium await at OnePlus World, the VR venue that plays host to the launch of OnePlus’ latest smartphone

Oct 13, 2020
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro start receiving the OxygenOS 11 update: All that's new

OnePlus

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro start receiving the OxygenOS 11 update: All that's new

Oct 12, 2020
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on Redmi Note 9 Pro, Mi 10, Samsung TV and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on Redmi Note 9 Pro, Mi 10, Samsung TV and more

Oct 13, 2020

science

Biggest-ever Arctic science mission ends after a year drifting along with frozen sea ice

Arctic Sea Ice

Biggest-ever Arctic science mission ends after a year drifting along with frozen sea ice

Oct 13, 2020
Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to Paul Milgrom, Robert Wilson for contributions and innovation in auction theory

Nobel Prize 2020

Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to Paul Milgrom, Robert Wilson for contributions and innovation in auction theory

Oct 12, 2020
Earth to get a mini-moon in November: NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

Space Debris

Earth to get a mini-moon in November: NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

Oct 12, 2020
Astronauts pinpoint source of 'non-standard' air leak on ISS, exact location still unknown

Space Station

Astronauts pinpoint source of 'non-standard' air leak on ISS, exact location still unknown

Oct 09, 2020