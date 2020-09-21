Monday, September 21, 2020Back to
OnePlus 8T 5G 'coming soon', company confirms on social media, Amazon teaser released

OnePlus 8T is expected to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W Warp Charge.


tech2 News StaffSep 21, 2020 11:30:18 IST

OnePlus India has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 8T will debut in India 'soon'. The company took to Twitter and Instagram to announce the arrival of the smartphone. An Amazon teaser has also popped up confirming that OnePlus 8T will come with 5G connectivity.

OnePlus 8T Amazon teaser.

OnePlus 8T expected specifications

According to a report by OneLeaks and PriceBaba, the smartphone might feature a 6.55-inch display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate. As per the renders shared in the report, OnePlus 8T is likely to sport a punch-hole display. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 8T renders. Image: PriceBaba

As for the camera, the report reveals that the rear quad camera setup placed in a rectangular module is expected to house a 48 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP portrait sensor. For selfies, OnePlus 8T might come with a 32 MP front camera.

