OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro pricing leaked ahead of official launch on 14 April

Both OnePlus 8, 8 Pro will come with 30W wireless charging support that will charge the phone from one percent to 50 percent in only 30 minutes.


tech2 News StaffApr 09, 2020 10:14:56 IST

OnePlus 8 series will make its global debut via an online event on 14 April. While a lot of details like processor, fast charging support are already out in open, the pricing is still under wraps. A new report claims to reveal the European pricing of the series.

As reported by WinFuture, the pricing of the OnePlus 8 was revealed via a Czech retailer Alza. As per the retailer, OnePlus 8 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB) base variant is expected to be priced at €719/729 and the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant might cost you €819/829. OnePlus 8 Pro might sell at a starting price of €919/929 and the higher variant of 12 GB RAM + 256 GB variant is likely to be priced at €1,009/1019.

OnePlus 7T

Although, the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed that the upcoming lineup will come with 5G connectivity and he also hinted that this series might cost you more than the previous ones.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro expected specifications

It has been recently confirmed that both the smartphones will come with 30W wireless charging support. According to previous reports, OnePlus 8 is expected to come in a new purplish-red gradient that is likely to be called Interstellar Glow. Both sources also suggest that it might also come in Glacier Green and Onyx Black colour variants.

OnePlus 8 is likely to come with a punch-hole display that sits in the top left corner of the display. At the back, the renders suggest that we might see a vertical camera module that houses a triple rear camera setup.

You can also see an LED Flash placed just below the camera setup. Since there is no physical fingerprint sensor that is visible in the renders, it is safe to say that OnePlus is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, just like its predecessors.

As per earlier reports,  OnePlus 8 Pro might come with a punch-hole camera (placed in the top left corner) and a triple camera setup at the back. The report suggested that OnePlus 8 Pro might be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and is likely to offer 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the previous report revealed that the smartphone is expected to feature a 64 MP + 20 MP + 12 MP triple rear camera setup. OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to feature a 6.65 inch AMOLED display that has a 120-Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to come in a black variant.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has also revealed that OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will come with IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

If these rumours are to be believed, it will be the first time that OnePlus smartphone will come with an official IP rating.

